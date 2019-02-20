Samsung introduces new ‘folding’ phone that turns into a tablet

Samsung has launched a new smartphone that folds out into a tablet.

The ‘Galaxy Fold’ will cost over €2,000 and will be available from April 26th.

The machine is designed for people who need to use a mobile screen for more than just messaging and social media.

It comes with extra storage memory and three rear cameras.

However, the gadget is heavier and chunkier than a regular smartphone and will bulge in most people’s pockets.

“People say innovation in smartphones is over,” said DJ Koh, Samsung’s chief executive. “This proves them wrong.”

Samsung also introduced the first mainstream 5G smartphone, the Galaxy S10 5G.

The handset will be able to connect at faster speeds than current 4G phones, with less ‘latency’, an industry term for the delay it takes for devices to connect to one another.

The S10 5G has the industry’s biggest battery and a fourth camera on the rear of the device for augmented reality.

The company also unveiled its Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus phones, as well as a new set of ‘Galaxy Buds’ wireless earphones (€159), to rival Apple’s AirPods.

The Galaxy S10 (from €919) has a 6.1-inch display while the S10 Plus (from €1,019) has a 6.3-inch screen.

The new handsets will feature a new ‘hole punch’ cutout for the cameras on the ‘infinity’ displays. This means there is no need for a ‘notch’.

The new phones have three cameras on the back, featuring a telephoto lens, a standard lens and a new wide-angle lens for GoPro-style photos and videos. The cameras will range between 12 and 16 megapixels.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S10 has one front-facing camera while the S10 Plus has two.

Under the hood, Samsung has boosted the S10 Plus’s power to 12GB of Ram.

Samsung is keeping the 3.5mm headphone port, making it the only major phone manufacturer to do so. The handsets will also use USB-C for power.

Samsung has boosted the storage on the S10 Plus to 1,000GB, expandable to 1.5tb with a card, making it the first phone to hold that much data.

Otherwise, the phones will be similar in appearance to last year’s Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus devices, with curved glass at the side and an edge-to-edge display.

