Samsung flagship S21 phones won't come with chargers

Samsung has unveiled its latest flagship phones, the Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra.

The devices, which will cost between €879 and €1,479, feature mostly marginal improvements on last year’s S20 range. None of them will come with a charger in the box, following Apple’s move with its iPhone 12 range.

The S21 Ultra model, the largest device in the range with a 6.8-inch display, will include support for an S-Pen stylus when hosted with compatible accessory cases. It will also have the best cameras, with two optical zooms (3x and 10x) combining to sharpen up the 100x ‘space zoom’ introduced to tepid acclaim last year. It will also be capable of recording in 12-bit Raw.

The Ultra model will also have the biggest battery and the best display performance, giving the option of 120hz in WQHD quality and 1,500 nits of brightness.

All of the S21 range will have a 120hz display that kicks in at least some of the time, and all will be capable of offering 8K ‘snaps’, consisting of still images from 8K video recordings. All will have ultra-wide, wide and optical zoom lenses.

All of the S21 cameras will also allow photos and video to be taken using front and rear cameras at the same time, a feature aimed at vloggers and YouTubers.

Otherwise, all of the camera lenses will be capable of recording 4K at 60 frames per second.

The S21 range will come in pink, purple, white and dark grey.

The S21’s screen is 6.2 inches in diameter and it has a 4,200mAh battery while the S21+ will have a 6.7-inch display and a 4,800mAh battery.

