Salesforce to cut 10pc of workforce

Salesforce, which employs 2,100 people in Ireland, has announced that it will cut 10pc of its workforce.

Under a new restructuring plan, the company added that it would close some global offices.

The software firm has not yet clarified its plans for its Irish workforce.

"As our revenue accelerated through the pandemic, we hired too many people leading into this economic downturn we’re now facing, and I take responsibility for that," said the company’s founder and co-CEO Marc Benioff in a letter to employees.

He added that “employees who are “initially affected by this decision” would receive an email by lunchtime on Wednesday.

And he said that affected employees are to receive a minimum of nearly five months of “pay, health insurance, career resources and other benefits to help with their transition” while “those outside the US will receive a similar level of support”. He added that “our local processes will align with employment laws in each country”.

The firm’s plans were published in a US regulatory filing. It has given itself until 2024 to lay off the 10pc of staff and until 2026 to divest itself of global offices it no longer plans to use.

"Decisions regarding the elimination of positions are subject to local law and consultation requirements in certain countries, as well as the company’s business needs,” it said.

"The company estimates that it will incur approximately $1.4 billion to $2.1 billion in charges in connection with the [restructuring] plan, of which approximately $800 million to $1.0 billion is expected to be incurred in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023," Salesforce’s regulatory filing said.