Salesforce targets 200 Irish layoffs, staff told

Salesforce aims to let just over 200 people go as part of its global layoffs, the Irish Independent has learned.

The tech giant, which employs 2,100 people at its Dublin office, informed workers of the decision today.

“These are part of the reductions we announced in January,” a spokesperson for the company told the Irish Independent.

“We are committed to the Irish market and plan to continue to invest here.”

Globally, the company is cutting 10pc of its workforce.

Marc Benioff’s software firm recently developed a new campus in Dublin’s docklands, which acts as its European headquarters and which can accommodate over 3,000 workers.

"As our revenue accelerated through the pandemic, we hired too many people leading into this economic downturn we’re now facing, and I take responsibility for that," said Mr Benioff in a letter to employees last month when the cuts were first announced.

Under a new restructuring plan aimed at cutting costs, the company added that it would close some global offices.

Earlier this week, Hubspot, which has a large Dublin office, announced that it would be cutting 500 jobs from its global workforce.

Other multinational tech firms with substantial operations in Ireland to announce layoffs include Google, Meta, Microsoft and Coinbase.

This week, Intel announced that senior executives and some middle managers would see their pay packages cut by at least 5pc. The chip giant, which employs over 5,000 people at its plant complex in Kildare, has seen 2,000 Irish workers offered unpaid leave to help cut costs. However, in an interview with the Irish Independent at Davos, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said that Intel would be in Ireland “for decades to come”.



