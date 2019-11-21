Salesforce conference disrupted by protests

The annual conference of software firm Salesforce, where it introduces new products and discusses its commitment to social causes, was interrupted for the second year in a row by protests against the company's work with the US government.

Co-CEO Marc Benioff's keynote speech was twice halted by activists complaining about the software maker's contract with US Customs and Border Protection, the agency that guards the US-Mexico border and intercepts many immigrants.

Mr Benioff told the first protester - who described Salesforce's work as helping to support "concentration camps" - he would get 30 seconds to speak, then be asked to leave.

After a 30-second clock on the multimedia screen upon which Mr Benioff was giving his 'Dreamforce' presentation elapsed, security escorted the protester out of the room.

