Ryanair’s digital platform has received one billion visitors in the 12 months to March 2018.

Ryanair launches flash sale.... but you better be quick

This is the first time in the airline’s history that the visitor milestone has been reached.

To celebrate the announcement the airline is launching a 'Thanks a Billion' flash sale, with seats on its website and app available from €19.99. However customers will have to be quick as the flights must be booked before midnight this Friday.

The visitor record, which came from both the airline’s website and app, means that the airline’s digital platform received more visitors than Lufthansa, British Airways, Air France, KLM and Iberia combined, a statement from Ryanair said. Breaking it down and the huge volume of people visiting the website and app works out at 22 visits per second over the 12 month period.

"We are delighted to reach this milestone of one billion visits in a year, the equivalent of nearly every man, woman and child in Europe and the USA visiting Ryanair’s platforms," Kenny Jacobs of Ryanair, said.

Online Editors