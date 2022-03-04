Russia bans Facebook as Web Summit prohibits Russian exhibitors

Russia has announced that it will block Facebook, citing “discrimination against Russian media and information resources by Facebook”.

It comes after multiple social media platforms moved to block Russian state media sources, including RT, from their apps and websites.

The Russian ban on Facebook follows increasing sanctions from tech companies, which are restricting services to Russia, its firms and state entities.

Today, the Web Summit said that it is to prohibit all Russian “government members and agencies, state-controlled media, state-backed businesses, and companies with ties to the Russian government, from participating at Web Summit and Collision”.

It added that “all Russian businesses, including public and private companies and startups, will be prohibited from exhibiting at Web Summit and Collision”.

Earlier this week, Apple said that it will “pause” sales of iPhones and Macs into Russia, as well as limiting services such as Apple Pay there. Dell has also curtailed its sales into Russia, while Google and Microsoft have removed the Russian state media service, RT, from their app stores.

Facebook-owner Meta banned Russian state media from buying ads on Facebook and Instagram, as did Twitter. TikTok has also restricted access to media such as RT.

Irish-based multinational tech firms, such as Intel, have fallen under US export controls which bans them from selling products into large parts of the Russian economy.

Russian authorities have approved a new law that would punish the spread of “fake news” about its invasion of Ukraine by a prison sentence of up to 15 years. In response, the BBC has said that it will suspend its activities in Russia.