Rural farm in Cork becomes 50,000th premise connected by National Broadband Plan

Rollout is ahead of revised targets but behind original timetable

Noreen O’Connor, whose farm in Knocknagree became the 50,000th premises to be connected under the National Broadband Plan

The National Broadband Plan has connected the 50,000th premise under the state-backed €3bn scheme, with 180,000 homes, farms and businesses now within connection range.

The scheme, which is being rolled out by National Broadband Ireland (NBI) to 560,000 premises across the country in rural and unconnected areas, is now slightly ahead of its revised, lower rollout targets, although it remains behind its original network goals.

The process, which has been underway by the state for over 10 years, will not be completed until at least the end of 2026, according to NBI.

The 50,000th premises to be connected is a farm in Knocknagree, Co Cork.

“Since the pandemic, most of the marts have moved to a hybrid approach,” said Noreen O’Connor, who owns the farm. “Our local mart, the Gortatlea Mart, only takes place online now at night. Without a reliable connection, we wouldn’t have access at all. There are several things on the farm that require a strong broadband connection from the calving cameras, to registering and tagging animals, to applying for online grants.”

The Minister of State with responsibility for Public Procurement, eGovernment and Circular Economy, Ossian Smyth, said that the National Broadband plan has seen “a much higher take-up rate from Irish people than we had originally forecast”.

The National Broadband Plan is a wholesale network that makes its fibre-to-the-home network available to telecoms retailers, who sell it locally. NBI fibre connections have minimum speeds of 500Mbs and are set to be capable of speeds up to 10,000Mbs.

The substantial cost of rolling the network out and connecting the fibre to individual rural homes, no matter how remotely, is subsidised by the state as part of a national policy to get all premises hooked up to high-end broadband.

NBI says that takeup of the broadband services is 30pc within six months of it being available in an area

“With 50,000 premises now connected, the number of homes, farms and businesses connected to the NBI network has doubled in the last nine months,” said Peter Hendrick, chief executive of NBI.

“Over 180,000 premises are ready to connect by signing up with one of our 62 retail partners.”

Last year, NBI confirmed that it had completed the sale of an 80pc interest in its firm to the Spanish firm Asterion Industrial Partners.

The equity deal was given the go-ahead by the government in late October.

The remaining 20pc of NBI is held by founding shareholders Granahan McCourt, which is the investment vehicle of businessman David McCourt’s Granahan McCourt Capital and Tetrad Corporation, and by Yakida, comprised of some NBI management. Mr McCourt is chairman of NBI.