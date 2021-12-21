Rotunda Hospital warned of cyber breach

Dublin’s Rotunda Hospital has been warned by the HSE about “a potential cyber breach”, leading to the hospital shutting down some IT access.

In a statement this evening, the hospital said: “the Rotunda received a cautionary alert from the HSE about a potential cyber breach that was being investigated yesterday evening. During the investigation, access to the national systems and internet were closed for approximately two hours.”

The HSE has yet to respond further on the matter.

Last week, Dublin’s Coombe hospital was hit with what government ministers say was a suspected cyberattack.

The hospital says that it has not yet fully reopened connections to national health IT systems as a “precautionary” measure.

Ireland's hospitals remain on alert after the devastating cyberattack in May that caused over €100m of damage. This week, the HSE was handed a file of stolen data from the May attack, obtained by the Gardai from US authorities.

The HSE has said that there is no evidence so far of stolen patient data appearing on the Dark Web.

However, the health authority says that it will take up four months to contact individuals whose personal data was among the stolen records.

The HSE said that records possibly affected included "medical records, notes, treatment histories....names, addresses, phone numbers [and] email addresses."