Robotify awarded €450k EU space agency contract

Dublin startup hopes to play key robotics and automation role

Adam Dalton and Evan Darcy of Robotify

Adam Dalton and Evan Darcy of Robotify

John Reynolds

Robotify, a virtual robotics platform founded by two former Dublin City University students, has won a contract with the European Space Agency (ESA) worth over €450,000.

The contract will see the Dublin-based startup, which raised €1m in March, provide robotic simulations for  businesses in the agriculture, oil and natural resources, large infrastructure, and freight and remote testing sectors using real-time satellite imagery from the Sentinel 1 and 2 satellites that orbit Earth.

"Instead of having to conduct on-site testing, for example, an engineer working remotely on a mining project in western Australia could configure their robot in our Simbotify engine and pull the latest data from the Sentinel toolkits to trial the efficacy of their autonomous robot's performance across a multitude of terrains," said Robotify CEO Adam Dalton.  

