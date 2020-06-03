| 7.2°C Dublin

Rise of the ebike - how going electric could become the way to ride the changes in our post-lockdown commute

In the saddle: Ian Switzer of DME Bikes Expand

Adrian Weckler Twitter Email

'Sorry, they all do be gone by lunchtime."

Last weekend, I walked into a bicycle shop in Dublin's Phibsborough district to enquire about acquiring two-wheeled transportation. I may as well have been looking for a Tesco home-delivery slot.

With our 5km limit on the verge of being extended to 20km, and back-to-work plans being circulated among many companies in Ireland, bicycles are a hot commodity in Ireland at the moment. They're sold out everywhere.