| 5.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Why the new Magic Keyboard has done the trick for Apple

Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad / iPad Pro: €349/€399

Ergonomic: The iPad Magic Keyboard allows the screen to be put at any angle (iKitty not included). Photo: Adrian Weckler Expand

Close

Ergonomic: The iPad Magic Keyboard allows the screen to be put at any angle (iKitty not included). Photo: Adrian Weckler

Ergonomic: The iPad Magic Keyboard allows the screen to be put at any angle (iKitty not included). Photo: Adrian Weckler

Ergonomic: The iPad Magic Keyboard allows the screen to be put at any angle (iKitty not included). Photo: Adrian Weckler

Adrian Weckler Twitter Email

APPLE'S new Magic Keyboard is, by some distance, the most interesting accessory for a core product that it has made in recent years.

I've been using it for about a week and I can't see myself going back to the Smart Keyboard, with one exception (see below).

First, it's simply a better keyboard. I've always found the standard Smart Keyboard for the iPad Pro to be very usable. But this is something altogether of a higher standard. It has the same underlying 'scissor' keyboard movement as is used in the new MacBook Air and Pro laptops.