Why the new Magic Keyboard has done the trick for Apple

APPLE'S new Magic Keyboard is, by some distance, the most interesting accessory for a core product that it has made in recent years.

I've been using it for about a week and I can't see myself going back to the Smart Keyboard, with one exception (see below).

First, it's simply a better keyboard. I've always found the standard Smart Keyboard for the iPad Pro to be very usable. But this is something altogether of a higher standard. It has the same underlying 'scissor' keyboard movement as is used in the new MacBook Air and Pro laptops.

The keys are also backlit, meaning I'll no longer be relying on muscle-memory skills to hit the right keys in dimly-lit conferences, seminars or night-time flights. (Remember all of those?)

An unexpected benefit to its 'floating' hinge is Zoom and Teams calls.

This is the first keyboard case I've used that makes the iPad professionally usable for bot. Up to now, you either had to place the Smart Keyboard-enveloped iPad below you (making the camera looking up at you in amateur fashion) or take it out of the case and lean it delicately against something to get it at direct eye level.

But the Magic Keyboard allows you to tilt the iPad Pro so that it's at 90 degrees or even looking downward. So now, you can put it on a box or some stacked books to bring it to your eye level and it will record or video you head-on.

Obviously, this is something you can already do with most conventional laptops. But they generally have inferior cameras to the iPad Pro, something that counts a lot right now in an age of work-related video calls and webinars.

The fact that the iPad is now elevated by about an inch is a minor ergonomic boost, too.

Apple has a terrific use of magnets here: just place the iPad Pro around the inside of the upper part and it snaps into place first time.

That said, this is the heaviest iPad accessory I've ever used. At 798g for the 12.9-inch version I'm using, it's actually heavier than the iPad Pro 12.9 itself. Together, the combination is heavier than the 2020 MacBook Air.

It can't really be any other way, though, given that it has to be sturdy so as not to over balance all the time. Think about this: every other laptop has most of the weight in the lower part of the machine, where the actual computer is housed. It's the opposite here.

So there is a slight top-heavy balance to the Magic Keyboard. It's slightly noticeable when you're moving the open keyboard about - it sometimes feels like it might tip over backwards.

You can still do things like hold it open in one hand and type with the other, but it's a slightly different feeling.

Although the angle range the Magic Keyboard gives you is far more flexible than any other Apple iPad keyboard, at the near end it doesn't quite tilt out as far as the standard Smart Keyboard cover does. It's a difference of about three or four degrees, although oddly I can feel it. It won't matter when you have it on a desk, but on your lap it means that the screen is that bit less bright and clear to you (because you may be at a slightly additional angle to it when looking at it from above).

Most attention with the Magic Keyboard is around its trackpad. Apple has given all iPads that update to iOS 13 an ability to be controlled using a cursor. So it makes sense that their first major new keyboard would also have a trackpad.

I'm still getting used to the combination of a cursor with an iPad, but so far, it's very handy with some work apps.

While the physical trackpad on the Magic Keyboard is smaller than you will find on the MacBooks, it's around the same size as that on Microsoft's Surface Pro models and is definitely big enough to use the iPad's multi-touch commands, like scrolling, swiping and dismissing.

The Magic Keyboard also has a second USB-C port to charge the iPad with (but not for other USB-C functions). This is a gift - it means that if I'm on a long video call, or a succession of them, I can keep my earphones plugged in while having the iPad Pro recharge at the same time. (Wireless headphones such as AirPods can be used, but sometimes have an additional lag time gap with the video stream or run out of juice themselves too quickly.)

This goes equally for watching movies and video streaming services. Without this second USB-C port, there's always a conflict between plugging in your headphones or recharging as you watch.

With a backlit keyboard, there is inevitably some additional pull on battery life, although I barely noticed it. I typically get between six and eight hours between charges from the new iPad Pro, given a mixture of writing, Zoom calls, email and web browsing. (It can also be more or less than that, depending on the intensity of activity.)

I mentioned that I would only switch back to the Smart Keyboard in rare circumstances. One possibility is when travelling about a lot, a time when it's a big advantage for it to be as light as possible. Even here, I would think twice about going back to the Smart Keyboard. If I'm travelling with the iPad Pro and know that I'll be depending on it a lot (on a plane or at a conference), I'd still opt for the Magic Keyboard, despite its extra weight. It just has too much extra functionality. However, if I'm bringing the machine somewhere with me and it's uncertain how much I'll need to use it, or if it's just for browsing or entertainment, I might switch to the Smart Keyboard to save on the extra 400g of weight.

But overall, this is a real step up in ambition and quality from the Smart Keyboard. It might be argued that this is no more than is proper, given that it's more than twice the price of the other model. Even still, this makes the iPad Pro even more of a proper laptop.