What’s the plan? The four best budget services for your mobile phone

It’s a question most of us should be asking more regularly: am I paying too much for my monthly mobile service? Is there a plan out there that gives me more data? Should I be looking at better options for my family?

We’ve scoured all of the available mobile plans and narrowed it down to these four high-data, all-calls-and-texts, high speed options. We’ve focused on the plans themselves, not subsidised handset ‘upgrade’ deals – it’s always better value to buy a phone outright and get a separate high-performance plan.

1. Joint best: 48

Price: €11 per month

Pros: Cheapest service, no speed restrictions

Cons: Strict data and phone call limit

48 is Three’s wholly-owned, cut-price service. It uses Three’s network but is marketed under a different name. Overall, it’s probably the best value on the market right now. It’s the only option with no activation fee. It also has one other big advantage for first-time users – the sim card, plus the first 1GB of data, is free. This can be invaluable for testing whether reception is decent in the area you live in.

There are some downsides. Despite offering a very high 100GB of month data, 48 is the only service here that will charge you (a whopping) €3 per 1GB if you go over that limit. It has some regrettable ‘fair use’ limits on calls, too – just 3,000 minutes per month (around an hour and a half per day). Bizarrely, you also can’t call someone for more than 60 minutes without hanging up and redialling, which is an unwelcome throwback to darker days in Irish telecoms. Despite these drawbacks, the ultra-competitive price edges it for 48.

2. Joint best: GoMo

Price: €15 per month plus €15 activation fee

Pros: Best data and calls allowances

Cons: Eir’s network is still slightly behind Vodafone and Three

GoMo is the original ultra-budget, high data mobile service. Indeed, it’s mostly responsible for the existence of the others after hoovering up a massive 250,000 customers in just 18 months. Since it launched, it has moved its price up twice – from €10 to €13 to its current tariff of €15. But it’s still a competitive deal, mainly because of its data and call allowances – the most generous full-speed options of all contenders on this list. It has a headline allowance of 120GB with no exact cutoff limit after that. (While Vodafone might argue that its Clear Mobile plan has an unlimited data allowance, that service’s ultraslow 5Mbs speed means you can’t really take advantage of it.) This is a great option if you want to take advantage of the data allowance or occasionally stick it in a mobile broadband router. It also has a monthly call minutes allowance of 45,000 – 15 times that of nearest rival 48.

3. Worthy mention: Clear Mobile

Price: €15 per month plus €15 activation fee

Pros: Vodafone network still highly rated

Cons: 5Mbs maximum speed is slow and means no laptop tethering

Vodafone’s ultra-budget offering is called Clear Mobile. Other than using the vaunted Vodafone network, its main selling point is unlimited data with no fair usage limit and a very high allowance (45,000 minutes) for voice calls. But there’s a big drawback – it limits the speed on the service to a paltry 5Mbs. That’s about one tenth what you’ll get on GoMo or 48 and is closer to a 3G speed than a 4G one, let alone 5G. While 5Mbs is generally fine for most casual everyday things on a smartphone, it’s not enough for things like using your phone to watch Netflix on a laptop when you’re on a staycation holiday. Why did Vodafone do this? To stop people switching en masse to Clear Mobile from its otherwise pricey (albeit high quality) regular tariffs.

4. Worthy mention: An Post Mobile

Price: €15 per month

Pros: Vodafone network at full speed

Cons: Relatively modest monthly data and call limits

For those who find themselves in an area with good Vodafone coverage but who hesitate to sign up to Clear Mobile’s slow 5Mbs service, An Post’s mobile offering is a hidden gem. For the same price as Clear Mobile, you get full Vodafone 4G speed – many times that of Clear Mobile. It’s free to order if you port your number, while a €15 charge applies if you want a new mobile number. The only drawback at all to this service is its relatively low ‘fair use’ monthly limits. 50GB of data is easily enough for most people data, but the other services have twice that much. 3,000 monthly call minutes and 3,000 texts are also at the lowest end of the scale in this comparative review. An Post says that there are ‘fair use’ limits and they’ll “contact” you if you go over them.

Other things you need to know

1. Can I use one of these sim cards for broadband?

Yes. All of these sim cards can be stuck into a mobile router and they will work as wifi for your laptops, smart speakers, tablets or even your TV. This is a very smart, affordable way of getting broadband on a staycation holiday in a mobile home, campervan or rural cottage (with the proviso above about mobile coverage). If this is your plan, bear in mind that you should go for one with the most generous monthly data allowance.

2. It still all depends on coverage

As with any mobile service, saving a few euro per month means nothing if the coverage isn’t there. While all three main networks now generally have decent coverage in most areas, there are still large patches around the country where one or other of them are weak. So you’re well advised to check in advance that the service you’re buying has adequate 4G coverage in your area. (None of them have 5G, but you don’t need 5G for anything on a smartphone for the foreseeable future.)

3. These services are mainly online only and 4G only

One of the reasons that these services are so much cheaper – for essentially the same network performance – as the main plans from parent companies Three, Vodafone and Eir is that they don’t have any shops to support them. In other words, you can’t walk into a Three shop in a retail park and ask about your 48 service, even though Three owns it. For people who prefer talking to someone in front of them in a problem situation, that’s a real disadvantage. The other issue of note – in theory, at least – is that none of these services have 5G. Happily, this doesn’t matter in any way; 5G doesn’t yet add any mainstream functionality to any smartphones currently on the market. It’s simply not worth paying for right now.