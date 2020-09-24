Want a flagship folding phone? Huawei’s Mate Xs is spectacular but has one drawback

There are two ways to look at Huawei’s folding flagship device, the Mate Xs. One is an engineering triumph. This is a device that helps push forward smartphone boundaries more than almost any other handset out there (with a similar acknowledgement to Samsung’s Galaxy Z folding phones, Motorola and one or two others).

The other is as the most unfortunate victim yet of the geopolitical ban placed on Huawei that has scrubbed Google’s Play Store from it.

For the purposes of this review, I’m going to focus mostly on the former, as well as to point out how you actually get apps onto it other than through the Play Store.

Technically, the Mate Xs works very well. In the almost two months I’ve had it, it has been robust and operationally smooth. The fold-out feature -- engaged by pressing a button on the back -- still has a ‘wow’ factor for people you show it to. And because its front is an excellent 6.6-inch display, you can use it at a ‘normal’ format smartphone better than any other folding phone out there, including the just-launched Samsung Fold 2.

You’re also not just buying it for its ability to fold out to an 8-inch tablet. It has high-end features, such as excellent cameras, lots of storage (a whopping 512GB) and a really powerful engine.

In short, it’s a remarkable, powerful, beautiful piece of engineering and one of the most innovative phones I've ever used.

But as with any other Huawei smartphone review in 2020, there’s a big asterix over it — the lack of a Google Play Store. This doesn’t completely sabotage your apps experience as there are pretty reliable ways to get the vast majority of your everyday mainstream apps onto it. But there’s no denying that this is a very significant drawback to getting a new Huawei phone. I’ll come to that a bit later.

The basic operation of the fold is through a central hinge, located on the left side of the phone as you’re looking at in its regular smartphone shape. Push a small button on the back and most of the back of the phone swings around to form an 8-inch screen that’s around the size of an iPad Mini (although slightly shorter and squarer).

On the issues of a ‘crease’ in the screen where the hinge is, it’s barely visible in most circumstances when there’s content on the display. (It’s most visible in bright light when the screen is off.)

As most engineers know, glass doesn’t bend. So phones with displays that ‘bend’ have to use material (in layers) that feels a little more like plastic. I found the display to be very responsive and not too mushy.

The decision to make it a fold-out screen rather than one you open out like a book (like Samsung’s models) affects the way you use its cameras. Because the rear of the phone is also a screen, choosing ‘selfie’ mode on the camera means that you flip the phone around where all of the rear cameras are now aimed at you, with the phone’s rear screen now switched on instead of the front one. The obvious advantage here is that you get the benefit of much more powerful, versatile cameras to play with for your selfie than is available on Samsung’s Fold 2. (Indeed, because of Samsung’s design, it has to include two separate sets of selfie cameras — one for the front and one for the fold-out inside tablet screen — as well as the main rear cameras.)

Those cameras, by the way, are excellent. They comprise of a main (1x) 40-megapixel f1.8 lens, an ultra-wide (0.5x) 16-megapixel f2.2 lens and a telephoto (3x) 8-megapixel f2.4 lens. Video goes up to 4K at 60 frames-per-second. Huawei’s camera systems have become the best in the smartphone world over the last three years. While this doesn’t quite give you the versatility of the P40 Pro+, it’s as good -- if not better -- than almost any other flagship rival.

Battery life on the Mate Xs is good, if not the best on the market. This is understandable -- if you use the 8-inch foldout screen much, that takes a toll on the 4,500mAh battery under the hood.

One of the most obvious comparisons this phone will face is with Samsung’s new flagship Galaxy Z Fold 2, the market’s other major ‘folding’ large-screen phone.

Huawei and Samsung chose diametrically opposed folding mechanisms — Samsung’s big screen opens like a book, whereas Huawei’s doubles up from the back.

Huawei’s way has one main thing going for it when compared directly with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2. This is that you can use it a little more naturally as a normal, unopened, smartphone. This is because the single 6.6-inch display is about 30pc bigger than Samsung’s 6.2-inch ‘skinny’ front panel, making it a more comprehensive single-screen experience.

The clear downside is a greater risk of damage to that main screen, because it’s exposed front and back. Compounding the risk is the fact that this form factor doesn’t really lend itself to any kind of effective protective case. One mitigating thing is that the layered display used here is tougher and more scuff resistant than regular smartphone glass, one of the positive elements of the trade off you make for it being a little ‘softer’ (and mushier) under your fingers than a normal glass smartphone screen.

A small downside is that the phone can’t really stand up by itself for viewing content such as movies, where the Galaxy model can. This is because when you fold it out to support itself upright in a horizontal, reverse ‘v’ posture, it automatically goes into big-screen mode, meaning that you only see half the picture. To see it all, you have to fold it out completely flat. (You can, however, stand it up vertically with just one screen active — but why would you want to?)

To start the phone quickly, you’ll need to rely on the fingerprint-unlocking (which is on the power button on the side of the phone) as there’s no face-unlocking on it.

You might be asking: if there’s no Play Store, how do I get even non-Google apps onto the phone?

There are three ways. One is to port apps from another phone you have onto the Huawei device. Another is through Huawei’s own ‘App Gallery’ store. This has a modest number of apps you’re likely to want to use, including some Irish ones such as RTÉ and Aer Lingus. But there aren’t many big ones. Snapchat and Tinder are there, but not Facebook, Instagram, Linkedin or Twitter, not to mention the absence of Microsoft apps. Some of these big services will allow you download the apps directly from their own websites.

The quickest, easiest way to do it is to ‘sideload’ them through apps such as Petal Search. If you open that app and search for, say, Microsoft Outlook, you’ll find it there. It will then download it (the correct, legitimate Microsoft app) onto your phone through another side-loading system. It doesn’t take any longer than using the Play Store, but I did find some limitations. For example, I couldn’t pair my Garmin Fenix 6 Pro to it because, while Petal Search found a link to Garmin’s Connect app, it couldn’t find additional resources needed to actually pair the watch.

I also had to settle for a second-rate Google Docs experience, with no app available and only a web interface through Google Drive possible. For someone who uses Docs a lot for work, that’s a downside and also a warning about other potential gaps in future.

On the other hand, my Mate Xs has all of the Microsoft apps, all of the Facebook apps (including Whatsapp), all of Twitter, Netflix, Spotify, Zoom and the rest.

None of this is really Huawei’s fault. It is trying to operate smartphones with one arm tied behind its back. But the cruel reality is that it’s a hurdle like this that ultimately killed the Windows Phone.

To be fair, no Windows phone was as advanced or as interesting to use, as Huawei’s Mate Xs.

Online Editors