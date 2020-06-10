| 11.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The rivals: what competitors can offer for under a grand

 

Apple&rsquo;s iPad Air Expand

Close

Apple&rsquo;s iPad Air

Apple’s iPad Air

Apple’s iPad Air

Adrian Weckler Twitter Email

1. Apple iPad Air

Price: €758 with Smart Keyboard

For the money, Apple's iPad Air may be the most powerful 10.5-inch computer in the world. It's basically the former iPad Pro (the new version of which costs almost €350 more), re-badged. That means it's lightning fast and can easily handle things like Microsoft Office or multi-tasking (to a point). It's also the ultimate 'non-work' work device, as comfortable playing Netflix or YouTube or games as it is doing work email or Microsoft Teams calls. The 'Files' app on it now also makes it easier to arrange documents and attachments, something that was way trickier before. The only real drawback to the iPad, for some, is that it's not Windows. That means that if your office demands that you use Citrix or specific virtualised applications, it might be trickier from this device.

2. HP x360 Chromebook

Price: €430

Related Content