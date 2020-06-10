The rivals: what competitors can offer for under a grand

1. Apple iPad Air

Price: €758 with Smart Keyboard

For the money, Apple's iPad Air may be the most powerful 10.5-inch computer in the world. It's basically the former iPad Pro (the new version of which costs almost €350 more), re-badged. That means it's lightning fast and can easily handle things like Microsoft Office or multi-tasking (to a point). It's also the ultimate 'non-work' work device, as comfortable playing Netflix or YouTube or games as it is doing work email or Microsoft Teams calls. The 'Files' app on it now also makes it easier to arrange documents and attachments, something that was way trickier before. The only real drawback to the iPad, for some, is that it's not Windows. That means that if your office demands that you use Citrix or specific virtualised applications, it might be trickier from this device.

2. HP x360 Chromebook

Price: €430

If you want something cut-price with a competent, fully sized keyboard, why not go for a Chromebook? For light use or entertainment, they're more than competent. If your wishlist consists mainly of email, browsing, online applications and entertainment, you may not need much more. While Chromebooks used to be somewhat crippled without good wifi access, they're a lot more functional now in offline mode. This model is well pitched as it has 360-degree hinge, allowing you to prop the device up when you want to watch something or squeeze a Zoom call in at a tight angle. What it doesn't have is much power or storage: its 64GB of memory card storage is relatively slow and feeble, as is the 4GB of Ram and Intel Celeron chip. On the other hand, it doesn't really need the power as it's essentially an online tool with much of the processing power happening on servers instead. 3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Price: From €820 with keyboard cover

Whatsapp Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 This is another Swiss army knife of a machine. The powerful 10.5-inch pro tablet is capable of running Office apps, work email and online applications really well. You get Samsung's S-Pen with the tablet, which is a nice feature. (Apple's Pencil costs over €100 and Microsoft's Surface Pen costs extra unless you get the expensive Surface Pro X model.) It's good advice to go for Samsung's own Book Cover Keyboard. It acts as protective cover as well as a decent keyboard, complete with trackpad. If the €189 for that keyboard cover seems steep, you can get Logitech equivalents for around €100.

