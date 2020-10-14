The new iPhone 12 has some great features, but is it really worth an upgrade?

Apple has launched four new iPhone 12 models, from a new ‘mini’ version to a top-of-the-range 6.7-inch powerhouse. But are they worth an upgrade and what are the drawbacks? Here's a basic guide.

What did Apple announce?

Four new iPhone 12 models: the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini (from €815), the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 (from €913), the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro (from €1,160) and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max (from €1,260).

What’s new or different?

The headline is that all four new iPhone 12 models are 5G-enabled. But the biggest actual difference is a new physical phone design.

Anyone who remembers the old iPhone 4, 4S and 5 will instantly recognise the iPhone 12, with a similar flat-sided design instead of the rounded-edge shape seen on handsets from the iPhone 6 to the iPhone 11. This has been broadly welcomed — the iPhone 4 form factor was considered by many industrial designers to be Apple’s finest, aesthetically.

The other main design difference is that there’s a new ‘mini’ iPhone 12 and, at the other end of the scale, a new larger (6.7-inch) screen on the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The ‘mini’ iPhone is a little misleading in its name — its screen is actually almost as big as that on the (still large) iPhone 8 Plus, 7 Plus and 6 Plus. It’s just that the side-bezels have shrunk away to almost nothing, meaning Apple can fit a much neater phone into your hand while maintaining a fairly large display.

What else is new?

Those screens are the higher quality Oled variety previously only seen on the most expensive iPhones models. Not only do they show better colour contrasts, but they’re a lot tougher.

Apple says they’re four times more resistant to being shattered when dropped than previous iPhones, thanks to a composite material in the screen that it calls ‘ceramic shield’.

The engine in the iPhone is also now a lot faster with Apple’s new A14 Bionic chip.

Is there anything missing?

Yes - a charger and a pair of earphones. Apple says that not including a charger allows it to shrink its packaging and cut down on overall waste, claiming it’s the equivalent of taking 450,000 cars off the road each year. It’s possible that the company’s margins had something to do with it too, though.

This year’s iPhones haven’t gone up in price, despite having more expensive components, such as 5G radios. The company could be recouping this cost by dropping the charger. Apple is also betting that most of us have quite a few charger plugs lying around at home anyway. It will come with a charging cable.

Is there anything else missing?

Some people are disappointed that the new models don’t have a faster ‘promotion’ display, meaning a higher refresh rate of 90hz or 120hz, like Apple has on its iPad Pro tablets. Almost all rival flagship phones have this feature, which allows for smoother and faster scrolling.

Apple’s answer to this might be that its iPhones are already ultra-smooth and fast at scrolling. There is also an attendant problem with 120hz screens in that they eat battery life more and Apple doesn’t have much room for this to happen.

What about the cameras?

There is a notable step up here. The cameras are redesigned with bigger sensors and apertures, leading to better lowlight photos. The night mode has also been added to the selfie camera.

The two standard iPhone 12 models have two rear cameras (wide and ultra wide) while the Pro models have three (wide, ultra wide and telephoto).

The best camera is reserved for the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which has an additional telephoto range of 2.5x. It also has high-end ‘sensor shift’ stabilisation that is normally only seen in expensive standalone cameras. This means that its video footage is likely to be exceptionally smooth.

For anyone who’s really into their photography or videography, the Pro Max can also now shoot video in 10-bit HDR Dolby Vision, the only phone capable of this. This is a remarkable feat for a smartphone.

Will 5G make any real difference?

Not this year and probably not even next year. We’ve reported extensively on the availability and price of 5G mobile connectivity in Ireland at present.

The upshot is that it only reaches a small minority - maybe 30pc, depending on which operator you’re with - of people and it tends to be available in areas where 4G speeds are quite fast anyway. There aren’t really any services yet, outside gaming, that properly take advantage of the low latency and ultra-high speeds that 5G offers.

Does it use the same charging cables?

Yes. While this will be welcomed by many who already have iPhone ‘Lightning’ cables, there is disappointment among others that the new models don’t have the same standardised charging system as every other phone (and most electronic devices) in the world — USB-C. Even Apple’s own new iPad Pro models use this.

Are there any other potential downsides?

One thing to look out for is battery life. Last year’s iPhone 11 was a big step up in this regard. But the new iPhone 12 is thinner, lighter and smaller than last year’s handset, despite having a larger screen. This might mean a smaller battery, which would be a blow, especially with the improvement in the screens and 5G on board.

Apple never reveals its iPhones’ actual battery size, but they’re almost always smaller than similarly-priced Androids. Sometimes it doesn’t matter that much, as Apple’s architecture allows it to be more efficient with battery life than Android rivals.

€800 for the ‘basic’ mini model is a bit expensive, isn’t it?

Yes, but this isn’t the basic iPhone model anymore. Bear in mind that Apple still has many of its existing models for sale, with some of them having seen a price drop this week. For example, the iPhone 11 — which is still a great phone — has seen its price cut permanently by €130 to €697. Apple also retains the iPhone Xr (€599) and the recently-launched iPhone SE (€490) which is now its entry-level model.

It’s actually the first time that Apple has had so many iPhones at so many price points, from €490 to €1,600.

Okay, enough with the details - is the new iPhone 12 worth getting?

We haven’t tested it yet so we can’t definitively say. If you got an iPhone 11 or 11 Pro last year, this won’t make a big difference to you, other than the different shape and that it’s 5G-enabled. (But as we explain above, 5G isn’t really a game-changer quite yet.)

If you’re on something like an iPhone 8 or earlier, this is definitely a good time to upgrade, especially as you’ll still get a reasonable trade-in price for your older model. If you’re really into photography, the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be very hard to resist.

