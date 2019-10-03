Tech review special: The gadgets that live up to their hype... and their price tags

€799 from Sony or retailers

A mixed picture

After using Sony's Xperia 5 phone intermittently for a while, my feeling about it is almost the same as the first time I picked it up - you'll love it or hate it.

Following its Xperia 1 and Xperia 10 sister phones, Sony has gone for quite a different physical design to the majority of handsets out there. Instead of competing on raw camera power, 5G or engine speeds, it has put its faith in the ergonomic appeal of a 'skinny' phone.

In other words, the width of the Xperia 5 is noticeably less than other phones of the same length.

This makes the phone a bit easier to wrap your hand around, although it also makes it a little taller than other phones that claim the same screen diametric dimensions. For example, both the Xperia 5 and the iPhone 11 (see review, opposite) have a 6.1-inch display. But because the Sony handset is significantly narrower, those 6.1 inches make it a lot taller than Apple's model (the 6.1 inches are measured from corner to opposite corner, so the narrower the phone is, the taller it will be).

The result for people with smaller hands is mixed. It means you can reach right over to the other side of the display with your thumb when using the Xperia 5 one-handed. But it also puts the top of the phone further out of reach (because it is taller).

To remedy this, Sony lets you split the screen, and it has 'side sense' software to keep controls within reach of your thumb at all times if you want.

While there are positive and negative ergonomic effects from this, it is not actually the reason that Sony says it is making these skinny phones. Instead, this form factor has been chosen purportedly to make it seem like a more perfect fit for movies that now use a 21:9 aspect ratio. This size, which is more like a 'letterbox' format than the squarer formats we used to watch on our tellies years ago, apparently amounts to around 70pc of new films on Netflix.

(But not television series, which are still mostly made to fit a slightly boxier 16:9 or 18:9 format.)

So Sony, which is trying to reposition its smartphones as higher-class audio-visual accessories rather than simply Android slabs, is positioning the Xperia handsets as something of a cinephile's tool of choice.

The Xperia 5 certainly has the engine, audio (via Dolby Atmos sound) and display to deliver good TV. It is one of the few handsets at this price to have HDR built in, giving you better blacks and colour ranges overall.

And if you are watching a recently made movie, you will get that 21:9 advantage.

Then again, if you switch to watching something on YouTube, or a TV series on Netflix where the video size is a more conventional 16:9, the result will be your video will be significantly smaller than it might be on a regular smartphone.

And there are some other compromises with this screen size, too. If you're looking at Instagram, sometimes images are curtailed, especially in Stories.

Under the hood is a lot of power, with 6GB of Ram and a Snapdragon 855 processor.

Storage options are fine, if a little limited: you can choose from either 64GB or 128GB (with microSD card support for up to 512GB, although I'm not sure very many people actually use these card slots).

Other things that will vary according to taste (but which I liked) include the side-mounted fingerprint reader.

I found the Xperia 5's battery life to be average.

There are three rear cameras on the Xperia 5. They're fine but it's a little sad to see how Sony has gone from arguably the camera-phone leader to an also-ran.

For example, the Xperia 5 adds a third ultra-wide (0.5x) rear lens to its standard wide (1x) and telephoto (2x) lenses, but it's a relatively poor effort with very visible distortion.

I have the flagship phones from Huawei, Samsung and Apple, which have a third ultra-wide camera lens on the back, and they all do a much better job. This is desperately ironic: Sony actually makes the core components for many other phone brands' cameras (the sensors, in particular). And of all the phone brands, it is the only company with a thriving stand-alone camera division (its Alpha range of mirrorless cameras are outselling Canon and Nikon).

So how on earth has this come to pass? The camera was always the reason I kept Sony Xperia camera-phones on my recommended list.

They didn't have as much going on with other features, but they were always cutting-edge on the sensors and lenses. They're not any more.

This is a phone to get if you're looking for a very different aesthetic look and feel, or if you find that modern large-screen smartphones are just too unwieldy for one-handed use.

Otherwise, it's just a regular junior flagship Android handset.

Panasonic Lumix G90

From €1,049

Substance over style

What do you buy if you have €1,000 to spend on a camera? If you need something for video and travel, Panasonic's Lumix G90 is a good choice. It is a light, easy-to-use camera that might be the best hybrid device between stills and video at this price point right now.

Panasonic Lumix G90

That means it is very suited for both vloggers and marketing people who need flexibility in a portable camera, with interchangeable lenses, that is relatively easy to use and is capable of fairly professional output.

The main factors relating to its potential as a video-taking tool are its flip-out screen, five-axis stabilisation, lack of a time limit on video recordings (rare in cameras at this price), and dual microphone and headphone ports.

While it is a little bulkier than some of the models favoured by vloggers and influencers (like Canon's G7X III), it has more features (especially that excellent flip-out screen) and will definitely give you more control.

Buttons and dials are in good places, including a new array on top, with white balance and ISO accessible immediately.

The mode dials are really stiff, which is great - other cameras' dials can be a little loose, meaning you switch modes or functions accidentally a lot.

The only thing I really miss on this is a little joystick to control the focus point. This is increasingly available on rival devices, such as Fujifilm's X-T30. It would have made the G90 virtually unbeatable.

But ergonomically, I really liked its overall handling, especially its medium-sized grip. While Panasonic's GX series of cameras might look a bit better because they don't have that grip, the trade-off is that they are a bit less secure in your hands.

It has a generous thumb grip too, meaning you are unlikely to accidentally tweak a setting by hitting an in-the-way rear button by mistake. (This is the bane of my life with small mirrorless cameras.)

All of this speaks to its purpose as a potential tool with minimal hassle. Generally, it handles well, adapting nicely to muscle-memory. It doesn't have the 'perfect' feel of the larger Lumix S1 or even the Lumix G9, but it is quite easy to use. This isn't a pretty, artsy camera. I say this as someone who owns one or two aesthetically satisfying cameras (a couple of Fujifilm models, a Leica and an old Olympus film model, mainly). It is not something you are going to want to bring around with you because you like it as an accessory.

But this also has some positive elements. For example, you're unlikely to be as precious with it. Sometimes, I'm a bit too careful with pretty cameras because I don't want to drop or scratch them.

It can be a disincentive from getting it out and mucking around with it.

Another potential plus to the G90's blander, anonymous black styling is that it is less noticeable to whip about and use than similarly sized, similarly priced rivals, such as the Fujifilm X-T30, Canon Eos M6 II or Sony a6500.

Twenty megapixels is just about right for this sensor size. While 24 is now the usual megapixel count for large crop sensors in APS-C models, the Micro Four Thirds sensor is a bit smaller. All things being equal, that means you've a better chance to get clearer images in low light if you moderate the megapixel count. (The very best low-light and video-focused cameras have much lower megapixel counts, such as the 12 megapixels on the full-frame Sony A7S series.)

Away from potential work purposes, it would make a really good travel camera for someone who wanted the functionality and most of the power of a DSLR but who really doesn't want the weight.

It is far more moderately priced than similarly equipped DSLRs. And in terms of features, there isn't currently anything out there with more at this price point.

If you don't have any Micro Four Thirds lenses, it is worth taking advantage of the kit deal on offer here.

For an extra €170, you get Panasonic's quite decent 12-60mm (24-120mm in full-frame terms) lens. For both stills and video, this is an excellent range.

And that 12-60mm lens is relatively small and light, without performing badly against larger kit lenses I've tried.

If you think you'll want a slightly longer zoom, there is another decent kit option that gives you 14-140mm (28-280mm equivalent) for a further €250.

That kind of zoom range gives you more flexibility for things like sunsets and the odd bit of wildlife, but is a little bigger than the 12-60mm lens kit.

The battery on the G90 is one of its weak points. It is decidedly modest at around 400 shots (or a bit more if you're careful).

This is a lot weaker than a DSLR, although that is the case for most mirrorless cameras. If you want to use this professionally, or on a long trek, you'll definitely need at least one spare battery.

Then again, it does let you charge the camera directly through its micro-USB connection. What's more, you can shoot with it while you charge it this way, which will be absolutely invaluable to someone who wants to use the camera for videography (which mightily drains a battery).

Apple iPhone 11

From €829

A timely battery boost

Apple iPhone 11

Last week, I wrote in detail about the iPhone Pro Max. What surprised me most about that phone was the extra battery life. For the past seven days, I have switched to the less expensive, 'basic' iPhone 11 model.

I have the same main observation here. Although not as long-lasting as the iPhone Pro Max, this 6.1-inch phone is certainly a better-battery handset than any previous iPhone model.

Apple says that it is about an hour better than the phone it replaces, the iPhone XR, while the iPhone Pro Max is five hours better than last year's Xs Max.

I didn't run into any battery life issues with it, except when I spent an inordinate amount of time using the camera for its new night mode and extra ultra-wide- angle camera.

The main differences between the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro are the cameras and the display.

This model doesn't have the 2x telephoto camera on the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max.

But it does have the new 0.5x ultra-wide lens, roughly equivalent to a 13mm focal length on a DSLR camera.

And it has an LCD 6.1-inch display, rather than the slightly higher-end 5.8-inch or 6.5-inch LED screens of the iPhone 11 Pro range.

I'll tackle the cameras first. I've already written about why I love this new ultra-wide focal length. It has certainly been a factor in my gravitating more toward Huawei's P30 Pro and Samsung's S10+ models for extended periods as a 'driver' phone over the past nine months.

The benefit of an ultra-wide lens is that it gives you real extra flexibility for landscape, sky, architectural and interior still photos.

But like the iPhone Pro Max, the real fun starts when you use it for video. It is then that you're reminded of just how good the stabilised video on the iPhone system is.

For those who are unfamiliar with this, it may even seem like the biggest 'wow' factor of the iPhone 11 system.

Even when you run with the iPhone, recording 4K video, the smoothness of the video coverage is fairly astounding.

Because the A13 processor under the hood is so powerful, I think that this phone can effectively be used as a video camera for all but high-level professional-use cases.

As I say above, I also love that the iPhone adds a new night mode, that transforms very dark situations by holding the camera up for a few seconds.

The only quibble I would have is that it's an automatic feature that can't be manually activated as on other phone systems - you are at the mercy of whether the iPhone thinks it's warranted or not.

It is also worth mentioning that the 12-megapixel selfie camera is boosted, being slightly wider in terms of its focal length now too, which is helpful.

It is also more powerful, with enhanced portrait modes and the ability to shoot better video (including a new slow-motion mode at 120 frames per second, which Apple has dubbed a 'slofie').

But even those who aren't into their cameras all that much will notice and appreciate the new extra battery length.

While it still doesn't quite match the longevity of the likes of a Huawei P30 Pro (which has an absurd battery life), it is now much closer.

I know that battery life has always been a pain point for iPhone users compared with some flagship models from rivals.

So this is actually a very big deal, especially for power-users or business people relying on it as a workload tool. If anything, Apple is underplaying it as a feature.

The iPhone 11's glass is marginally tougher now, meaning it is a little less likely to spider-crack if it falls out of your pocket or off a table.

Are there downsides? Arguably, there are a few. There is no 5G on board here, although there isn't much happening yet with 5G from Irish operators anyway.

This is also one of the few flagship phones not to have an LED display (opting for slightly lower-grade LCD instead), but most people will be hard-pushed to notice.

Some might argue that because there is almost no physical design difference between this phone and the iPhone XR (other than the addition of a second rear camera), you are not getting much of anything new, aesthetically.

And if you want very high storage capacity, this one maxes out at 256GB, compared with 512GB for the Pro models.

(Although it does offer you a 128GB mid-tier range at just €50 more than the 64GB level, which I think is a no-brainer and which isn't available on the Pro range.)

Other than that, you're getting the same power in the A13 processor as on the very top models.

And the 64GB entry level model is actually €50 cheaper than the iPhone XR was last year.

When have you ever heard of Apple reducing the price of something new?

So the bottom line: if you're an iPhone user, should you upgrade?

If you're coming from an iPhone 6, 7 or even an iPhone 8, this is not a hard decision. The iPhone 11 is quite a big upgrade on these models.

You will definitely notice the boost in battery life, the additional camera power and Face ID.

For those who already own an iPhone XR or an iPhone Xs, the upgrade is less pronounced, although you'll still benefit from the battery life and the new ultra-wide camera.

An alternative for iPhone 6, 7 or 8 users is to opt for an XR, which Apple has kept on its list, with a hefty price cut on last month's rate card. It now starts at €729.

Indo Business