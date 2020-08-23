Tech review: Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 is a powerful, but dull-looking, all-rounder

In its latest Galaxy Watch 3, Samsung has come up with a powerful, functional smartwatch that is also, unfortunately, still the blandest-looking major wearable on the market.

The Watch 3 can do 100 different things and has relatively decent battery life, but it is aesthetically as dull as dishwater.

The question is: does this matter?

Operationally, the Galaxy Watch 3 is very well-designed. You can get to features, apps and fitness things quickly. Everything feels quite simple and available. It has a very bright, very colourful, responsive circular touchscreen that wakes when you rotate your wrist.

It also has a microphone and speaker and can make and take calls through your phone.

One of the main differences between this and every other major smartwatch on the market is the rotating bezel that controls quite a number of things (though, frustratingly, not volume on apps like Spotify). It’s excellent and puts Samsung in something of a three-way bet on controls: touchscreen, rotating dial and active buttons.

One nod to design that Samsung does give is the leather strap — black with white stitching — that my test model came with. It’s quite a nice touch, although it isn’t as physically robust as silicone which means that if you’re using the Watch 3 to go for a run or a swim, this will start to get damp from water or your own perspiration. It didn’t get ruined on me, but I only had it for a little over a week — I’m not sure how it would smell after two months of constant wear as a fitness watch.

On its health controls, the Watch 3 has everything you’d expect in a competent sports wearable. That includes GPS and decent sensors that pick up everything from automatic workouts and heart rate to sleep patterns. It also has things like trip detection and period-tracking, while Samsung has promised that it will switch on ECG capability (to perform like Apple’s Watch) as soon as regulators allow it too.

The app support for all of this is very good, too, with substantial analysis of your activities right down to granular details such as whether you’re favouring one side over the other when you run.

It easily matches devices such as my Fitbit Charge 4 and generally matches the Apple Watch, too, while stopping a little short on functionality depth of high-end alternatives such as Garmin’s excellent Fenix range.

For those coming to Samsung’s Watch 3 anew, some of its features are very clever. For example, you can pair it with another device (your phone, tablet ot laptop, for example) as a powerpoint controller. When you do this, you can control slides on the other device. On my Note 20, a little cursor appears over on the screen and you touch the Watch face to control that cursor. And yes, it’s a live cursor — it taps and clicks icon into action or opens and closes windows.

In other ways, it uses its form very well. For example, there’s a voice note taker app that uses the on-board microphone. That said, there doesn’t appear to be any way to get the voice file from the Watch to the phone or another device.

It has Spotify controls, too, but they’re not perfect: intuitively rotating the dial to adjust volume actually skips tracks back or forward. I couldn’t find a way to adjust audio volume from the Watch at all using the rotating dial, which is a little non-intuitive.

A word of caution on some other promised features. Samsung’s Irish website seems to suggest that there’s a 4G version of the Watch 3 available here and that it works completely independently of your phone on Vodafone’s network. This isn’t the case, but because it’s on Samsung’s Irish website, the same information seems to have gone out to retailers like DID. It’s bound to cause confusion among Irish buyers.

Battery life for me was generally around four days, unless I used GPS for a walk or a run. Battery life is helped by the fact that the display isn’t ‘always on’, like Apple’s Watch (which only gets half the battery life, though) or Garmin’s sports watches (which are nowhere near as bright but get over 10 days’ battery life).

Coming in either a 41mm or 46mm screen size, this is a very decent all-rounder of a smartwatch, with some great controls. It won’t win any style awards and, even with the inclusion of the leather band, Samsung is significantly underselling itself on the aesthetic impression the Watch 3 makes. But it will absolutely do the job.

