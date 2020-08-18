Tech review: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Samsung’s new Note 20 Ultra is something of an ultimate business or ‘power’ user’s daily smartphone, with one exception — its battery life, while good, is no longer better than rival devices.

Major updates over the last high-end Note 10+ include a higher resolution screen, better cameras and improved, close-to-instant touch sensitivity with the built-in ‘S Pen’ stylus.

It also has buckets of storage and a very high-end engine.

Overall, it regains its crown as the top model for those who specifically lean on their phone for work and also want something hovering around a best-in-class status for everything outside work too, including movies and photography.

Yes, you’ll pay dearly for it: this costs a whopping €1,350. To be fair, this is around the going rate for the absolute top-end flagship phone these days, from the iPhone 11 Pro Max to Huawei’s P40 Pro+ to Samsung’s own Galaxy S20 Ultra.

I’ve been using the Note 20 Ultra for a week and I’ve had a chance to compare it to the other top phones released so far this year, most of which I currently have. I’ve broken the review into eight parts, including a conclusion at the end.

1. Design: 9/10

Mostly, the design is gorgeous. It screams ‘premium’ thanks to its glass and metal. One possible drawback is that its corner edges are a little more angular than most phones these days.

This means that, over time, the Note will fray the inside of your pants or jacket pocket more quickly than other phones. On the other hand, it gives the Note 20 Ultra a fairly distinctive look in an era where it’s almost impossible to tell most smartphones apart (they all look like rounded black glass slabs).

Picking the Note 20 Ultra up is an undeniably nice experience. Last week, I reviewed Google’s new €389 Pixel 4a. It’s a really good handset for the money, but you can feel its budget construction the second you put your hands on it — it’s plastic and light.

The Note 20 Ultra is mostly glass with some metal. And while it’s still quite light (208g), this makes a substantial difference to anyone with an appreciation for finer finishes. Having said all that, I suspect many Note buyers will be putting a case on this, which should neutralise a lot of these pros and cons: it will address the issues of sharp corners and the protruding camera bump (for more on which, see below) on the rear of the phone, as well as taking away a little from the nice aesthetic finish on the phone’s own casing.

2. S-Pen: 9/10

The Note has always had one particular calling card that isn’t really rivaled by any other phone — its built-in stylus. It’s a small but fairly consistent niche. For that cohort, the Note 20 Ultra is a substantial upgrade. That’s because the ‘latency’ between the S-Pen and the screen has been slashed from 42ms to 9ms.

In other words, you can barely feel any gap or delay anymore, even a tiny one, between the S-Pen touching the screen and your doodling or writing appearing.

This puts the S-Pen system at a similar level to the best, most advanced in the industry, including Apple’s separately-bought €135 Pencil. I should add that the lower-priced Note 20, also being launched right now, only reduces latency to 26ms, although this is still an improvement on earlier Note models.

3. Display: 9/10

The Note 20 Ultra’s display is another highlight. As usual, Samsung keeps it size just slightly ahead of the standard ‘plus’ display size, making it 6.9 inches with a slight curve at the sides.

Before I get into the upgrades to the display itself, it’s worth mentioning that while curved display glass at the edges still carries a badge of ‘premium, it’s slowly being edged out of industrial design for reasons I raised years ago when the first Galaxy Edge was introduced.

As snazzy as it looks, it gets in the way of smooth, frictionless operation; there are occasionally-triggered mistaps. It’s a classic case of form over function.

But as to the display itself, it’s just beautiful with a very high 1440p (3088 x 1440) resolution and a maximum brightness of a fairly astounding 1,500 nits. You’d nearly want to be standing next to the sun for the screen not to be visible because of surrounding light.

There’s a discreet ‘hole punch’ for the selfie camera.

The other main display feature of note is the 120hz refresh rate. I know this sounds technical for its own sake, but believe me -- refresh rates are the kind of background feature that you only really appreciate when you migrate back to something lower-spec.

In plain English, a 120hz screen means that you see and feel faster, smoother scrolling between screens or within app pages. It’s much more fluid; the screen never, ever takes a half-second to catch up with your swipe.

Again, if this sounds like some sort of a technical, nerdy point, imagine going back to 5Mbs broadband when you've gotten used to 100Mbs. While the pages will all load at 5Mbs, they’ll take a fraction longer and, over the course of an hour or a day, you’ll find yourself wondering why you’re not quite as impressed with the experience anymore.

It’s important to say that some current phones that use the standard, default 60hz refresh rate scroll nice and quickly too — all iPhones use this refresh rate and they have usually been the benchmark standard for fluid scrolling. But this is partly down to Apple controlling most of its own components, meaning that its chip can take up the slack of a potential lag in the screen’s refresh rate.

Now, the thing about such a high refresh rate is that uses up more battery (because the screen is literally refreshing itself more often every second). To ameliorate this, Samsung has done two things.

First, the 120hz rate is “adaptive”, meaning that it won’t refresh at that rate when your phone is idle or doing something that doesn’t really benefit from the faster refresh rate. Secondly, it can’t be used at the same time as the top-end 1440p resolution, a move which is almost certainly implemented to stop battery life getting killed early.

You might argue that it should be your choice on whether to accept the diminished battery life and max everything out, but Samsung clearly believes it’s not worth the frustration that some people might experience, especially as it’s likely that a large chunk of this phone’s market is a business user with money but possibly not a lot of tech know-how — they’re just looking for the best phone without the hassle of having to know how to toggle between resolutions or frame rates.

4. Battery: 8/10

The 4,500mAh battery on the Note 20 Ultra is one of the better ones on the market, but not quite at the industry-topping comparative levels of previous Note models.

I’d typically finish the day with about 15pc left, which is fine but not the kind of advantage that a Note used to have over the likes of an iPhone -- the 11 Pro, for example, now broadly matches it for battery life.

To be fair, I am using the 120hz refresh rate which will eat battery life a little more. And Samsung has to compromise on battery life to make space for both the S Pen and to keep it slim. Even still, this is no longer the comparative battery monster it once was.

5. Camera: 9/10

The camera system here is an excellent all-rounder. It has a triple lens array of ultra-wide, wide and zoom, all of which perform very, very well.

One of the main new camera features here, and one of the reasons that Samsung gives it the ‘Ultra’ branding, is that the regular wide lens has a whopping 108 megapixels. You have to switch this ‘mode’ on but, when you do, it means that when you take a photo, you can zoom in on it later and see small parts of it in higher detail than you normally would.

Overall, it boosts the clarity of the photos when activated. On the other hand, the 108-megapixel thing can be a little misleading. Apple iPhones, for example, have 12-megapixel main cameras. Does a 108-megapixel lens mean you can see almost 10 times as clearly on a Note 20 Ultra photo? Absolutely not. In my testing, it doesn’t seem even twice as clear.

To be fair, this isn’t unusual. The clarity of a photo isn’t just a megapixel numbers game — it depends on things like the size of the sensor, too. And while the sensor on the Note 20 Ultra is the second or third largest in the phone market, it’s nowhere near the size of, say, a decent standalone camera sensor.

So a Canon Eos RP, which costs the same as the Note 20 Ultra but only has 24 megapixels, will give you much clearer, higher resolution photos than the 108-megapixel phone can. Again, this is not to denigrate the phone camera at all — it’s a miracle that such a tiny lens is capable of such relatively incredibly clear photography. The innovation here has raced ahead of standalone camera technology.

The second camera lens that the Note 20 Ultra is a good ultrawide (13mm) variant. But the phone camera’s other main selling point is its 50x zoom. I’ll be blunt — this is a bit of a cod. Using it at 50x, it rarely produced anything close to a clear photo in my testing.

It works fantastically well up to 5x and creditably well up to 10x, which is about as much of a clear zoom as most people might realistically expect. Carrying on to 20x -- a huge telephoto zoom for a phone -- the photos are usable in bright lighting conditions and you can even still make things out pretty well up to around 30x. After that, it normally gets too blurry, even in decent lighting conditions.

But I’ll say this for the Ultra — if you’re interested in better cameras, it’s well worth getting this over the regular Note 20. That’s because the Ultra version has more actual optical camera equipment in it than the more basic model, which gets to its own maximum (30x) zoom by stretching out its actual 3x zoom lens to a blurry limit.

The Ultra does this by using the increasingly popular, but more expensive to build, ‘periscope’ method whereby the actual optical camera is bigger and tucked in sideways under the camera’s rear casing. It still stretches the digital image, but not to the same extent as the cheaper Note 20.

In case you’re wondering whether the Ultra is a downgrade on the Samsung S20 Ultra’s advertised 100x camera zoom, it’s not. It’s basically the same camera, but Samsung realised that 100x simply doesn’t work sufficiently well in any realistic way so they moderated the claim to 50x.

Samsung has also fixed one of the issues dogging the S20 Ultra’s camera, which was an occasional lapse in focusing ability.

The Note 20 Ultra also has something of a bleeding-edge feature for its video capture, too -- shooting in 8K resolution (at 24 frames per second).

This is not something almost anyone reading this will do, for any reason. Indeed, there are a gazillion reasons why it makes no sense for 99.9pc of people to do this. The main two are that no-one watches any content in 8K (almost no tellies, laptops or phone screens can support 8K) and that the file sizes are just insane.

On the latter point, here’s what I mean. In ‘full HD’ (or ‘1080p’, which is the maximum size that the vast majority of people every see anything on a phone or laptop), a 10-second recording on the Note 20 Ultra is 18MB, which is a chunky enough file if you want to share it on social media or email. At ‘4K’, the same 10-second recording is 50MB on the phone. At ‘8K’ on this phone, the file size jumps to 100MB. That translates into a whopping one gigabyte of storage for every 100 seconds of video you take. At that rate, my Note 20 Ultra would be out of storage after about six hours of video clips, which I might easily amass, cumulatively, after a few months.

Yes, you can add a separate memory card into the phone to quadruple its storage, but forget about emailing any of those clips. And if you want to share it on social media, those platforms will mostly just downgrade the resolution to something a fraction of its sizer anyway.

Lastly, if you want to use 8K, you’ll lose some features like tracking focus.

All that said, it’s still laudable that Samsung is adding 8K here, even of only as a symbol of future intent. Someday, 8K will be a common video standard and the Note 20 Ultra will stand up nicely. It’s just that that day won’t be for at least four or five years, at which time this phone will be yesterday’s handset.

The last thing to mention about the cameras is the design impact of the lenses on the back of the phone -- it makes for quite a pronounced, and disruptive, bump. For photo-enthusiasts like me, this is completely fine and a price worth paying for such a powerful photography tool. For those who aren’t as keen, it may meet a more mixed reaction. It means that the phone, without a case, never sits flush on a table.

6. Power, storage and security: 8/10

My test model had 256GB of storage, which is a decent amount, albeit the minimum you’d expect at this price point. As with other Note (and Galaxy) smartphones, facial unlocking only partly works as it’s largely based on a depth-sensing photo rather than Apple’s array of sensors. So it doesn't work in the dark and often doesn’t work at the slightest angle.

It has an under-screen fingerprint reader which works fine, but is oddly a little slower than one or two other fingerprint readers I’ve used. Although the Note 20 Ultra’s huge 12GB of Ram is at the top of what you’ll get on any smartphone, its Exynos 990 chip doesn’t match the Snapdragon 865+ that is appearing on some other top-end smartphones, including Samsung’s Note 20 Ultra model in the US. Nevertheless, you’ll still struggle to find a more powerful, futureproofed, flagship smartphone.

7. Some other features worth mentioning

One reason for the Note’s fairly loyal following is the range of business-friendly features that Samsung always prioritises on the device. For example, its wireless DeX connection to monitors. DeX is Samsung’s system that basically lets you mirror your Note onto a monitor and use it like a PC — with a large Android-like divide on the screen of apps and settings. You can even use a mouse with it. You used to need a cabled dock for this to work, but the Note supports it wirelessly.

Like other high-end Samsung handsets, the Note 20 Ultra also supports things like wireless charging — both for itself and to charge other gadgets. So you can plonk your Samsung Galaxy Buds, or even another phone (which supports wireless charging) on the back to give them a little recharge.

As you’d expect, this is 5G-enabled and also has an IP rating that makes it water and dust resistant. The dual stereo speaker system on the phone is also pretty good.

Oh, and there’s no headphone jack.

8. Conclusion

For the majority of Irish users that this phone is likely to attract, this is a 9/10 device. It scores toward the very top in every category and has some things (like the S Pen) that no-one else has.

