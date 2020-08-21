Tech review: Samsung Galaxy Buds Live wireless earphones

It’s odd to think that five years ago, wireless earbuds barely existed as a choice for most people. Today’s it’s the main type of audio accessory we buy.

Yet earlier versions of Samsung’s in-ear buds never quite did it for me. There was something about the way they deigned the ergonomic design that my ears didn’t agree with. I usually found myself reverting to something else, usually AirPods (or lately, Google’s very decent Pixel Buds).

This is why Samsung’s Buds Live are a really pleasant surprise. Not only do they fit weirdly well, but the audio quality is excellent. I mean the sound is really, really good — about the best I’ve experienced in a wireless buds set. Samsung has gone back to its design drawing board and come up with quite a different way of delivering the music into your ear via a much more ergonomic design.

The individual buds are shaped like coffee beans. To look at them, there’s no way you’d think they’d stay in. But they do. And (mercifully) there are no accompanying rubber tips you have to fumble with and shout at when they won’t fit on neatly. You just take them out of the box and slip them into your ear.

Pairing is easy with no rear hidden button to press — just open the box lid and the Buds are ready to be connected via Bluetooth to any phone, laptop or tablet.

They don’t stick out of your ears or make any audacious branding statement, either -- these are about the most discreet in-ear buds on the market right now. Mine were black, although you can also get them in white or ‘bronze’. The finish on each variation is glossy.

As good as the audio quality and the fit is, one feature that isn’t up to scratch at all is the claim to having active noise-cancellation technology. If it’s there, I can barely hear it. Toggling the setting on and off in the phone app, it’s a struggle to discern any difference at all.

To be fair, umpteen in-ear buds claim to have active noise-cancelling and none of them come close to what you get with an overhead set of headphones. But the Buds Live score around the bottom of the pile as regards this feature.

Yet this isn’t a reason not to consider them. They simply have too many other positives.

For example, I’m generally not a fan of accompanying apps for in-ear buds, but the Samsung app is genuinely helpful with some clever extra controls, such as a switch to allow you ‘relieve pressure with ambient sound’.

This is a nice option, as some in-ear buds -- especially those designed to seal your ear tightly for noise cancelling purposes -- can result in a feeling of pressure building up in your ears, leading you to want to scratch inside your ear. I also appreciate that it gives you the option to switch off touch controls on the buds themselves, which almost always result in mistakenly skipped tracks or similar errors.

There’s also a decent equaliser that gives you set audio variations from ‘bass boost’ to ‘treble boost’ to the one I now use for almost everything, ‘dynamic’ (a combination of bass and treble boost).

You’ll get around four to five hours of listening to music or less if you’re on a call and using the microphone, too. The charging case, when fully powered, will recharge the Buds Live three times from scratch. The charging box is about the same size and weight as most rivals.

The only other small niggle is that because of the gloss design, it has an unflattering habit of showing moisture from your ears on the devices in a way that most rival devices I’ve tried don’t. (On the other hand, cleaning AirPods every few weeks can be harrowing.)

But overall, this is a hearty recommend. The Buds Live will service as a very decent set of in-ear headphones. I’m impressed with them.

