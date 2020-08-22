Tech review: Nokia 5.3, the best smartphone you can get for under €200

Every so often, I’m reminded that you don’t need to spend €1,000 — or even €500 — to get a smartphone that does the everyday stuff well.

This time, it’s Nokia’s 5.3. It’s a large-screen, slim, adequately powered, nicely designed phone that is something of an equaliser for those who can’t afford premium handsets.

The design is its main highlight. This looks and feels far beyond its sub €200 price level. Although there’s a slim bezel around the 6.5-inch display, it’s very nicely finished in a slight (non-touch) curve. This is usually the kind of thing that you’ll only find on much higher-end phones.

The rear casing is plastic but very nicely finished and resists fingerprints fairly well. My test model was cyan-coloured, an unusual but nice hue. (Nokia has used it on previous models.)

'The Nokia 5.3 is a nicely designed phone that is something of an equaliser for those who can't afford premium handsets' Photo: Adrian Weckler

'The Nokia 5.3 is a nicely designed phone that is something of an equaliser for those who can't afford premium handsets' Photo: Adrian Weckler

The inclusion of biometric security on this phone is also impressive at this price point, even if they’re a little light. The face recognition system is slow and wobbly and won’t work in substantially different lighting conditions. The fingerprint reader on the back was more reliable.

Nokia claims that this is a “two day battery life” which isn’t quite the case. It’s pretty good for a budget phone, at 4,000mAh, though — I always got a full day out of it. And that often included putting it on hotspot mode for a laptop and catching up on some video clips on it throughout the day.

Its engine and storage specifications are totally reasonable for a phone at this price point. 64GB of internal storage can be augmented with a memory card slot (although I wonder how many people ever do this).

It’s a little misleading of Nokia to describe its rear lens set-up as a “quad camera”. In normal photography terms, it’s actually two main lenses: a 13-megapixel 1x (wide) and a 5-megapixel 0.5x (ultra wide). The other ‘two’ are a 2-megapixel macro lens for extreme, almost microscopic close-up shots (which can be useful, in fairness) and a depth sensor (intended to give effects like bokeh, where the background to a portrait can be nicely blurred without having to use rough-looking software imitations).

The performance of the two main cameras is very average. There’s little or no stabilisation (meaning video and time lapses are shaky) and it’s really mediocre in low light. So no, you’re not going to get the kind of images you’ll get from iPhones or more expensive Android smartphones. But hey, this thing costs €180. And the cameras are totally adequate for casual snaps. It’s actually to Nokia’s credit that they’ve kept the megapixel count relatively low on the lenses — it gives them a better chance of (ironically) giving clearer photos by not overloading the images with too much ‘noise’.

Every time I review a Nokia, I’m reminded of small nods to its legacy customer base. For example, it has an FM radio built in for those who feels they can’t rely on apps or streaming. However, it only works if you physically plug in a set of earphones (in the 3.5mm headphone port), as they act as an antenna of sorts.

The net result of all of this is a thoroughly capable, large-screen smartphone that looks great and will let those on a budget really get in on a lot of the screen-based activity usually comfortably handled only by much more expensive phones. This, for example, is definitely a phone I could recommend for those who need to buy a handset for someone else — a teenager (Fortnite) or a senior citizen (large screen to see better), for example. Often, recommendations for ‘gift phones’ completely sell the recipient short with crap, ugly, under-powered handsets. Nokia’s 5.3 is none of these things.

At this price point, it’s a very good deal.

