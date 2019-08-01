HUAWEI’S Watch GT is an oddity. It is both the best and most limited of the current crop of smartwatches.

HUAWEI’S Watch GT is an oddity. It is both the best and most limited of the current crop of smartwatches.

Tech review: Huawei Watch GT is an oddity that is both the best and most limited of smartwatches

The battery life on the Amoled touchscreen device is almost unrivalled: a huge two week s of normal usage between charges.

On the other hand, it is largely confined to being a Huawei health and fitness accessory , with no third-party app support.

That means you are settling for a relatively narrow range of functions compared with, say, an Apple Watch or an Android Wear watch. For example, you cannot pay for things with it.

Nor can you get many notifications (although some will regard this as a bonus rather than a disadvantage).

You do have a choice of different watch faces.

The device includes some very useful features that should suffice for many potential smartwatch wearers.

These include workouts, activity records and sleep monitoring. It also comes with GPS, a compass, and smaller handy things like a ‘find-myphone’ alarm.

It is water-resistant enough to go swimming, Huawei says.

The ‘sport edition’ model I had was also very light, an advantage for those unused to wearing watches regularly.

In terms of compatibility, I was using this with a Huawei smartphone (P30 Pro) for the weeks I was testing it, although the company says it can be used with other Android phones.

While it costs €199, Huawei is giving it away free with a P30 Pro.

Online Editors