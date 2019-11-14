Tech review: Garmin Fenix 6 Sapphire

It has a new flagship Fenix 6 range, of which my test model - the Fenix 6 Sapphire - comes mid-table.

In the three weeks I've been wearing it, I've found some superb things to recommend it, and one or two drawbacks for those comparing it with a more generalist smartwatch.

First, its pluses. You can scarcely get a better sports-focused smartwatch than this. The range and depth of its functions are too detailed for this concise review.

But suffice to say that if you're a runner, cyclist, swimmer or any variation thereof (triathlete, iron-man and so on), this beats almost all-comers.

It's light, powerful, has plenty of storage, and relatively excellent battery life. On this latter point, I got well over 10 days on a single charge, although if you switch the GPS on, it will be closer to 24 hours (this is not a bad tally in comparative terms). The Sapphire version is tough as nails, as well, with extra scratch-resistant glass.

Coming from Oled-screen smartwatches (such as Apple's Watch, Samsung's Gear or Huawei's GT), I appreciated the Fenix 6 Sapphire's 'always-on' 1.3-inch display (which is slightly bigger than the Fenix 5's 1.2-inch display, despite being a tad thinner). However, the compromise you'll make is that the display has nothing like the brightness or punchiness of a conventional Oled smartwatch.

Even though there's a light you can turn on from one of the side-buttons, the device's strong battery life simply wouldn't exist if it was a shiny, sharply contrasting display. It's not an issue, but it does mean that I needed to take a second look at the watch face to tell the time on occasion.

On the other hand, anyone coming from a general smartwatch will love some of the Fenix's other features. It's a revelation to me to be able to download Spotify tracks and play them offline on a run or a walk, without having my phone with me.

Aesthetically, the Fenix 6 line follows the now established look of Garmin sports watches: black and a little chunky. But they look and feel durable.

In the modern style of tech brands creating two or three variants ('pro', 'max' and so on), there are actually several models in the Fenix 6 range. These are broken down into three physical sizes. Other than screen size, the main difference between the three sizes is battery life. While mine gets up to 13 or 14 days, the smaller ('6S') variant only gets up to nine. The largest model (6X) reaches up to 21 days, with an additional three days if you pay extra for the ultra-premium solar variant (which has a 3mm band around the perimeter of the watch that gives it a slight extra charge).

There are some other differences too, mainly affecting the basic version of the smaller model (6S). For instance, because it has much less on-board memory storage, you can't listen to music offline on it as I can on my Fenix 6 Sapphire.

Look to Independent.ie shortly for an expanded review, including all the Fenix 6 Sapphire features. But so far, this is a powerhouse of a sports smartwatch.

Indo Business