Tech Review: Fitbit Charge 4, From €149

 

Adrian Weckler Twitter Email

Fitbit has updated its most popular line of fitness trackers to include GPS. I've been wearing the Charge 4 device for a week and am fairly pleased with it. Although the newly included GPS sucks the battery down a bit (to around three days per charge in my usage of it), you can now see where you've run or cycled.

I've also enjoyed getting reacquainted with its sleep measurement feature, which smart watches such as Apple's Watch don't yet have.

Unlike early Fitbits, the Charge 4 (and the Charge 3 before it) feels a bit like a halfway house between a straight fitness tracker and a full-on smartwatch.

