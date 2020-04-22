| 7.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Tech Review Extra: Which tablet will cure your home working ills?

 

Microsoft Surface Pro X: Perhaps the best-looking two-in-one device on the market right now Expand

Close

Microsoft Surface Pro X: Perhaps the best-looking two-in-one device on the market right now

Microsoft Surface Pro X: Perhaps the best-looking two-in-one device on the market right now

Microsoft Surface Pro X: Perhaps the best-looking two-in-one device on the market right now

Adrian Weckler Twitter Email

With all the home working and Zoom streaming we're doing, our laptops are getting worked to the bone. While your thick, grey 13-inch box is adequate as a desktop replacement, you might be finding it harder to fit other parts of your life in between, such as audio-visual stuff, movies or even casual gaming.

Wouldn't it be good to get something that covered all bases a bit better? Something that you could grab and bring around with you, no matter what room you were in?

This is the strength of 'pro' tablets. Using Windows, iOS or even Android, these devices are designed for power, work compatibility and leisure time in almost equal measure. Here are three of the best options to look at right now.

Related Content