Streaming services face pressure from cost-of-living crisis

Streaming giants such as Netflix have started to see subscriptions plateau

Over a third of Irish households are considering cancellation of an online streaming service, a new survey of 900 people claims.

As cost-of-living pressures increase, the research, from Momentive, also found that one in five subscribers would cancel altogether if streaming services clamp down on sharing account logins, as Netflix is threatening to do.

A whopping 70pc of Irish streaming customers share their subscriptions among extended families, with 16pc sharing outside families, according to the survey.

Read More

Streaming giants such as Netflix have started to see subscriptions plateau, partly because of the ease in sharing accounts.

Asked what would happen if a clampdown occurred, 31pc admitted that they would sign up for a more expensive plan that allowed more sharing, while 36pc said they would switch service. 20pc said they’d walk away from streaming altogether.

Just under a third of Irish subscribers share their login details with two other users, while 40pc share them with three or more people.

Almost half of Irish subscribers favour a cheaper, ad-based service, saying they would switch to such an option if given the choice. Netflix has said that it is considering the introduction of such a tier to its platform.

The Momentive research claims that Netflix is still by far the most-used Irish streaming platform, with 91pc of those who have a subscription saying they use it.

Disney+ is next, at 49pc, while 42pc use Amazon Prime Video. Sky’s Now TV has a 17pc take- up rate, while Apple TV+ is not mentioned.

Netflix recently raised its prices for the second year in a row, with the premium plan rising from €18 to €21 per month and the regular HD plan rising from €13 to €15 per month. This means that the price of Netflix’s main plan has risen by 31pc in the last 12 months.

Netflix recently saw a decline in its subscription base for the first time, with competitors pumping billions of dollars into production budgets, capturing the lion’s share of new streaming customers over the last year.

However, the online TV giant is still the biggest streaming platform on the market, with 221 million subscribers. Disney+ recently added 8 million subscribers and now has a total of 138 million paying customers.

The Momentive research comes a week after the launch of the latest streaming giant, Paramount+. The platform, which features content from Paramount-owned TV networks such as Showtime, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and MTV, costs €7.99 per month but is free to anyone who is already a subscriber to Sky Cinema.

The platform will be relying on shows such as Spongebob Squarepants, Yellowstone and Star Trek Strange New Worlds to lure subscribers in.

It will also be available on the usual tech platforms, including its own app on Apple and Android as well as on Apple TV, Chromecast and other set-top boxes.



