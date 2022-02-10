Samsung's 'Fan Edition’ S21 hits the right spot on price, although only for a short time

Samsung S21FE saving only really counts for the next few weeks

Price: €769

Samsung S21 FE

Pros: Great all-rounder, good cameras and design

Cons: Will soon be same price as superior flagship S21

Last year, Samsung’s ‘Fan Edition’ (FE) version of its Galaxy S20 was a no-brainer. It had most of the S20’s features for around €200 less. I wholeheartedly endorsed it.

After using it for a while, I was set to do the same with the S21 FE. It’s a really good phone,

But Samsung has hiked the price to within €110 of the fully-fledged flagship. And with the launch of the S22 just weeks away, the S21 will come down even further in price. So is it worth getting the lower-spec FE edition for around the same money as the flagship model?

Read More

Arguably not, unless you really prize battery life or lightness.

The S21 FE’s battery life is a bit longer than the S21’s is. Also, the substitution of plastic for metal and glass in the body — one of the things that’s supposed to be a cost saving for Samsung — actually ends up making it lighter and less destructive to your pockets.

You could also argue that the other ways in which Samsung saves a bit of money – slightly lower-spec cameras and a slightly lesser fingerprint reader and haptic touch experience – won’t be noticed by 95pc of people.

Indeed, I found the S21 FE’s triple camera setup (12mp wide, 12mp ultrawide and 8mp 3x optical telephoto zoom) was pretty great for the vast majority of photo requirements. It doesn’t have some of the cutting edge features (such as a 10x optical zoom or a massive sensor) that some flagships possess, but it’s totally dependable in almost all scenarios.

The phone also has really decent, efficiently-controlled power, consisting of 6GB of Ram memory and a high-end Snapdragon 888 processor.

There’s 128GB of storage, too, the standard level these days, and enough not to be left struggling for space if you’re a casual snapper or video-taker.

And the S21 FE’s 6.4-inch Amoled display, with a high refresh rate of 120hz, is one of the best screens you can get at this price point.

As is becoming the norm, you don’t get a charger with this phone, just a USB-C (to USB-C) cable.

It’s water resistant to an IP68 level and supports both wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

In a nutshell, it takes most of the flagship, high-end features of last year’s S21 (an excellent phone) and cuts just a few corners to shave over €100 off the price.

But that price saving only really counts for the next few weeks. After that, this becomes a relatively expensive phone.

If you can overlook this marketing and pricing issue, the S21 FE is actually a very good smartphone that will suit an awful lot of people.