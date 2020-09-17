Review: Sony’s noise-cancelling 1000XM4 headphones are the best around, with one drawback

There’s at least one moment every day that justifies the purchase of noise-cancelling headphones.

You’re sitting in a café, trying to work. A man beside you is guffawing into the phone. A baby is crying. A woman is loudly recounting the entire exchange she had with one friend to another friend.

Through all of this, you’re trying to focus. It’s a struggle. And then you switch on your noise-cancelling headphones.

The change in atmosphere is astonishing. It’s like going from a scratchy orchestra to zen. Tap on a Spotify track and it’s almost spiritual; you become pleasantly detached and ready to focus again.

It’s a bionic upgrade to your concentration and sense of calm, turning sensory terrorism into a workable, even pleasant environment.

Not everyone needs it. My wife, for example, can work perfectly normally with all sorts of distractions raging around her.

But I do. So I’ve been a convert to noise-cancelling headphones ever since they became widespread about seven or eight years ago.

There’s one range I’ve always recommended above others in this regard — Sony’s 1000XM series. They’re a little pricey (normally between €300 and €400 when launched, cheaper after a few months). But their combination of comfort, audio quality and superb ‘active’ noise-cancellation abilities has always, for me, beaten rivals away.

Largely, this is what you get with the new Mark IV model. It delivers amazing noise cancellation and top-end audio performance for headphones in its class. There’s only one backward step I picked up on, which will affect some people and which I’ll get to in a bit.

Some new features are very welcome. For example, a significant upgrade is the XM4’s ability to now switch between two different Bluetooth connections easily. With all previous models, it was a manual process that took a few seconds each time.

Calling someone using the headphones is also marginally improved, although still a good way below best-in-class buds or headphones in this regard.

But mainly, the core proposition is similar — best-in-class noise cancelling headphones.

Many of the operational features are the same as the XM3 predecessor. That includes a quick conversational aide -- when you hold your hand over the outside of the right earcup, it pauses whatever is playing and switches the headphones to ambient mode. This is meant to allow you to have a quick word with someone, maybe when you’re in a café queue and ordering a coffee. It works really well, although I couldn’t bring myself to use it as a feature.

To me, there’s something inherently rude about this. It feels to me like the audio equivalent of that transparent phone idea that is supposed to allow you see others approaching on the path because you want to prioritise staring at your phone as you walk.

To be fair, you can achieve essentially the same aim by pressing the ‘custom’ button (beside the power button) once to allow external noise into your ears. A stickler for manners might say that this is still a little vulgar, that talking to someone with headphones on is never really a polite thing to do. But I found it to be a lot more acceptable than touching your hand off your earcup, a visual sign that the other person is interrupting your flow and that your attention for them is strictly temporary and secondary to what you’re listening to.

That ‘custom’ button, by the way, can be reconfigured to trigger a smart voice assistant such as Google or Alexa. The XM3 had the same feature, but called the button ‘ambient’.

There are some small physical changes to the XM4 model which improve things and other changes that disimprove things.

The fact that they’re a gram lighter makes no difference. However, the pads around the ear cups are slightly thicker and, therefore, a little more comfortable for most people. This does have the effect of making the space between the pads a little narrower, however, so if you’ve unusually big ears, you might notice a tighter fit.

There’s one physical change, though, that has worsened my experience. The inner band on the top of the headphones is thinner and not as cushioned as previous versions of the headset. That means I notice a little more pressure on my head after long periods wearing the headphones.

I’m not sure whether this will be a universally-experienced problem.

For people with thick hair to act as a natural cushion, it probably won’t be. But for those of us with thin hair (even people like me who still have a full head of it), this ranges from an irritant to a dealbreaker.

It’s fine for the first 15 minutes to 20 minutes. But then I start noticing a little pressure on the top of my head. After 30 minutes, I can start to feel a slight pinch.

For context, I’ve had every pair of 1000XM headphones since they were launched. I’ve always lauded them as much for their comfort over long periods of wearing time, as for their audio and noise-cancelling prowess. I’m sad to say that this is the first XM set that, for me, isn’t completely comfortable to wear for long periods.

To be fair, I can’t say that there’s a more comfortable pair out there. I recently put Sennheiser’s otherwise admirable Momentum overhead headphones on a list of tech that you shouldn’t buy because of the extreme lack of cushioning. Microsoft’s Surface Headphones have equally good noise-cancellation tech to Sony, but they’re slightly uncomfortable for very long periods of time.

So for those in my position, this may be enough of a reason to look instead for the XM3 headphones, which will still be on sale in retailers for a few months, at least. While they don’t have every new feature of the XM4, they’re still amazing, category-leading noise cancelling headphones. And they’ll cost about €100 less than they used to (and about €100 less than the XM4 headphones now).

To be fair, this is the only negative I can find. In every other way, the XM4 is a superlative set of noise-cancelling headphones, the absolute best you can get for the money.

You can get them in either black or beige colours.

Online Editors