Review: Sennheiser’s CX-400BT wireless buds pack better audio quality than sub-€200 rivals

Remember when wireless in-ear buds were a choice of AirPods and, er, AirPods? We’ve come a long way in the four years since Apple launched the little white ear accessories. There’s now a multitude of high quality options, especially in the sub-flagship €150 to €200 category — I’ve been particularly impressed in recent months with Google’s Pixel Buds and Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live (see reviews for those elsewhere on Independent.ie).

Over the last three weeks, though, I think I’ve found the pair which may have the clearest outright audio of the lot — Sennheiser’s CX-400BT (€199). These aren’t as packed with sensors or extra tricks as some of their rivals, and they’re a little blocky coming out of your ears. But for audio clarity, which is arguably the benchmark that Sennheiser is using, they edge out any other pair I’ve tried in 2020.

Read More

This may be due to the same basic core drivers handed down from Sennheiser’s more expensive (€329) Momentum True Wireless buds (which, ironically, I had a more mixed experience with).

But if you’re looking for Bluetooth buds that focus squarely on a finer, more accurate listening experience, these are the ones to consider.

I say ‘consider’ because for all their audio prowess, the CX-400BT buds are missing one or two things that we’ve started to expect in a pair of €200 wireless earphones.

For a start, they’re not rain or sweat resistant in any proper way. This means that while they’re fine for walks, they’re not for running or jogging.

They’re also not as good as rivals for making and taking calls, in my experience. They’re fine for casual calls, but if you like to use wireless buds for professional calls over Zoom or Teams, all of the rivals I mentioned above — AirPods, Samsung Buds, Google Pixel Buds — are a little clearer.

And they don’t quite have the sensor support of the others, either. So while most others now automatically pause when they sense you’ve removed them from your ear, these ones don’t.

Moreover, there’s no noise-cancelling tech built into the CX-400BT buds, which quite a few rivals offer at this price point. In fairness, of all the whizzy add-on features it’s missing, this is the least to be concerned about; noise-cancelling on any Bluetooth buds is mediocre at best.

It’s not that these buds don’t have any modern extra tech, though.

There are generously sized touch panels on both left and right earpieces that let you control playback, calls or your phone’s voice assistant. You can customise these touch commands, as well as equaliser controls, in the straightforward Sennheiser Smart Control phone app.

The battery life on the CX-400BTs is fairly similar to what I have found on other buds, at around five to six hours of passive music listening and maybe half that if you’re mixing in calls.

As with others in the genre, they come in a pill-like recharging box that itself is recharged via a USB-C connection. The box is a strictly plastic affair with little in the way of attractive design.

Lastly, these are quite comfy to keep in your ears over a sustained period of time. I didn’t find any pressure or pinching. They come with a small packet of different size rubber ear tips.

In summary, these aren’t quite as high-tech as some of their competitors, nor are they designed to be a perfect match for those who prioritise fitness routines.

But for someone who isn’t fussed about those things and who mainly wants to maximise the quality of the audio coming in through small Bluetooth buds on a reasonable budget, you’ll find it hard to beat these Sennheisers.

Online Editors