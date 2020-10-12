Review: Oppo’s Reno4 Pro 5G is a good-looking powerhouse of a phone but not exactly a bargain

Are our future top brand smartphones Chinese instead of Korean or American? This week will see the launch of the iPhone 12, expected to sell by the ton-load.

But elsewhere, Samsung is static in its market share while Huawei — number three in Ireland and number one globally — is now set to struggle with its Google ban.

So it’s an interesting time for Oppo, a longstanding top Chinese brand, to enter the Irish market. Oppo has launched here with two very interesting propositions.

While I haven’t had a chance to look at the very competitively-priced 5G-enabled Reno4 Z (€379), I have had some time with the Reno4 Pro. Yes, it sounds like a 1980s car. But there’s little else that’s vintage about this powerhouse. While I think it could have been a knockout at around €50-€100 less (because right now it’s a little more expensive than Samsung’s excellent S20 FE 5G), it’s still quite a compelling smartphone that easily holds its own against other ‘lite’ flagship models.

Oppo isn’t taking any risks with the Reno4 Pro’s design. It’s a fairly familiar, sleek, all-screen 6.5-inch design with a ‘hole punch’ selfie camera in the top left corner. When I say ‘familiar’, I mean it quite literally — it’s almost impossible to tell it apart from either the One Plus 8 or Huawei’s P30 Pro. It has virtually the exact same shape, styling and finish as both of those phones, right down the curved glass finish at the side. To be clear, this isn’t a bad thing from a user’s point of view — both of those devices are impressive in their looks and handling.

Expand Close Oppo’s Reno4 Pro 5G / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Oppo’s Reno4 Pro 5G

Read More

That 6.5-inch Amoled screen is pretty gorgeous, clocking a 90hz refresh rate. The more we see these high-refresh rate displays, the slower traditional 60hz refresh displays start to look.

Indeed, everything about the Reno4 Pro zips along smoothly. This is partly down to the massive 12GB of Ram under the hood, a muscular engine normally only matched by absolute top-end beasts such as Samsung’s Note 20 Ultra (twice the price of the Reno4 Pro). Oppo has put a Snapdragon 765G processor in beside that. While not quite at the level of the top-end 865G chips, this is actually a very fast processor. There are no engine problems whatsoever on this phone and it’s just about as future-proofed as you’ll find on an Android device.

That 765G chip allows the Reno4 Pro to be a 5G phone. I’ve written quite a bit in recent weeks about 5G networks in Ireland (what the quality is like, where they’re available, why you might or might not want to connect to one).

My suspicion is that for a device like this, with such a powerful engine and such a good, fast display, 5G is most likely to appeal to gamers.

What are the cameras like? Good, overall. There are three rear focal lengths, a 48-megapixel main wide lens, a 12-megapixel ultra wide lens and a 13-megapixel telephoto zoom lens. The selfie camera is a 32-megapixel lens.

All give fairly detailed, sharp, well balanced shots. Special attention is given to its low light capability and night modes — if you use them properly, you’ll get fairly stunning results.

There’s an under-display fingerprint scanner which works pretty well and it comes with 256GB of storage, which puts it well ahead of most rivals.

Read More

Of all the Reno4 Pro’s features, though, one that isn’t actually on the phone stands out — its charger. This device comes with a spectacular 65-watt charger in the box. For non-nerds, this gives you a pretty incredible charging speed — full in around 35 minutes compared to the one or two hours it usually takes on standard smartphone chargers. (It’s also really useful if you have larger devices that need to be charged more quickly, such as newer iPads.)

‘Big deal, a charger,’ you might be thinking. ‘I have loads of those.’ Sure, but bear in mind that chargers may soon be going out of fashion as in-box accessories. The iPhone 12, for example, is expected to launch without one.

Is Oppo’s fast charger a cynical ploy to cover up some sort of weak battery life in the phone? Not really — the 4,000mAh battery is perfectly fine and lasts me a full day.

So if the Reno4 Pro costs €100 to €300 less than most 5G flagship phones out there, where are they saving money? What is it missing?

Well, the rear casing on this is plastic. It’s not cheap to the touch in any way; it has a nice textured finish. But it’s still plastic, not glass or metal like Samsung and Apple put on their flagship phones.

There’s also no optical stabilisation on the cameras which, for me, is a significant drawback as a potential permanent phone. Oppo has put in a digital stabilisation system to try to compensate and it does a reasonable job. But you won’t get close to the kind of smooth video footage that’s typical on a recent iPhone from the Reno 4 Pro.

There are also smaller things that suggest mid-tier rather than flagship, such as no wireless charging and no water or dust resistance.

And the chip it uses, while excellent, is a little cheaper than the flagship 865G model that the top Android flagships have.

But all in all, there isn’t much of anything that this phone is lacking for someone looking for a proper flagship experience.

The model I’ve been using is a pleasant shade of blue.

Is it a no-brainer to buy this? Not quite. There are a few other similarly-priced phones that have just been released that are pretty compelling.

One Plus’s 8 (€669 and 5G-enabled) is a very strong competitor here — it’s actually over €100 cheaper, even if its cameras aren’t quite as good and it only has half the storage and the engine Ram.

But I think the strongest rival will be Samsung’s S20 FE 5G (€769) which, although it doesn’t have the same amount of storage or engine Ram, has everything else (except the fast charger).









Online Editors