Review: Nothing (1) phone – a premium device that’s on sale at a mid-market price

LED lights and see through rear casing are design statements for the phone Expand

Adrian Weckler Twitter Email

Is it possible for a brand new company to produce an exciting phone in a sea of samey black slabs?

If there’s one person who has a shot, it might be Carl Pei. The co-founder of OnePlus has a new outfit called ‘Nothing’. This week, it launched what is arguably the most hyped new smartphone of the year: Nothing’s Phone 1. (It’s actually branded Phone (1), but we’re going to lose the parenthesis for your reading benefit.)

