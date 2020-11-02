Review: Mixing fashion and tech rarely works, but Huawei have delivered the goods with the Gentle Monster Eyewear II glasses

Huawei's Gentle Monster Eyewear II glasses have good audio and, even when the battery runs down, they remain a nice-looking pair of glasses.

This is one of the more surprising things to fall across my desk in 2020.

Huawei’s new Gentle Monster Eyewear II glasses fuse fashion and tech in an unexpectedly pleasing, comfortable and useful way. They discreetly feature small speakers, microphones and touch-sensitive controls in a pair of genuinely handsome, sleek Gentle Monster (which is a Korean fashion brand) sunglasses.

The effect is unusually good. Audio is far better than you might imagine from a pair of semi-open micro speakers. Huawei has engineered it so that the upward-and-downward firing speakers actually align with the way that the side of your face conducts sound waves, internally, along your temples.

This results in a far more even, balanced sound signal than I would have expected, leaving me genuinely pleasantly surprised. That said, don’t expect this to compare to a pair of AirPods or Freebuds (Huawei’s decent in-ear wireless buds) — you won’t get any kind of meaningful bass.

Read More

Read More

I was also taken aback by how little the audio leaks out, relative to how this device is built. Remember — they’re upward and downward-firing speakers. Shouldn’t that mean everyone around you can hear your tune or what the other person is saying on a phone call?

Astonishingly, no — I tested this with several people and, while some audio is discernible when someone else is wearing the glasses, it’s somewhat faint and only really detectable in a quiet environment. I could barely catch any sound from them when standing on the street beside someone wearing them.

All that said, it’s relevant to point out that the Huawei X Gentle Monster Eyewear II are not quite as private as earphones, headphones or buds.

And it needs to be re-emphasised that these aren’t dedicated headphones. So while one advantage is that your ears are open to detecting other things around you, meaning you can wear them fairly safely while crossing a road or even on a bike, this is also an audio downside: there’s nothing here that resembles the total immersion of a noise-cancelling pair of headphones or buds.

When dealing with calls, the built-in microphones give good, clear quality to whoever you’re talking to on the other end of the call. As for what you yourself hear through the speakers, it’s fine but — again — not as clear or as rich as you’ll get from earbuds or putting the phone speaker up to your ear.

There are some standard smart controls and sensors built in. You can adjust the volume, skip tracks or answer a call by swiping or tapping on either side of the frames.

When you take the Huawei X Gentle Monster glasses off, they will pause whatever song, streaming service or podcast you’re listening to. If you’re on a call, it will cut the audio connection between your phone and the glasses without cutting the call, reverting to the phone.

When you put the glasses back, it resumes the song, podcast or re-activates the glasses’ connection to the call, if one is under way.

Arguably, one of the biggest draws to these glasses is aesthetic — they really don’t look like a tech product at all. When I showed them to our resident 18-year-

old

she just thought they were a pair of fashion sunglasses.

I mention this as I’m not the best person, ever, to comment on fashion. In fact, I’ll go further; an endorsement from me on this front may be a negative element. I’m a 40-something suburban male, for pete’s sake: I define untrendiness.

What I will say is that I live with two much more authoritative sources on this, both non-male and both interested in fashion. Both reckon that these look good. (“Korean stuff is always really cool,” said the younger of the two females.) I happen to agree but, again, this can be regarded with all the authority of a Mayo supporter predicting it’s their year to win the All-Ireland.

On a practical level, they’re quite light (44g) and the lenses are a medium black tint.

One thing to look out for is that they can get quite smudgy and greasy — I needed to wipe them down once or twice a day.

Charging the glasses is done via its own fairly attractive faux-leather case. The glasses sit in and you simply connect a USB-C cable to the back of the case. This area is also where you pair the glasses to whatever Bluetooth device you want, pressing a button down for a few seconds.

Battery life on the Huawei X Gentle Monster glasses is not bad, usually lasting three or four hours between charges with mixed use. Obviously, the nice thing here is that even with no charge, they’re not useless — they’re still nice looking sunglasses.

Given what these set out to do, I’d have to say Huawei have scored a decent hit here. Trying to mix fashion and tech rarely works. Getting an established fashion brand on board to shape the aesthetic was a very smart move.

I like wearing these and I like that they can work with my phone or my music.

Read More

Read More

Online Editors