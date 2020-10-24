Review: iPhone 12 Pro does it all, throwing in moviestar looks

The basic verdict

If you want a verdict on the 12 Pro up front, here it is: this is a superb mid-size flagship phone that is absolutely worth the upgrade on anything prior to an iPhone 11 Pro. It’s lightning fast, has all-day battery, sports a new charging mechanism and improves on the camera capabilities of the 11 Pro.

The iPhone 12 Pro is the best-looking phone you might ever see. For anyone who admired the industrial design of the old iPhone 4 or 5 devices, you’re in for a real treat — this is absolutely gorgeous to look at and handle.

On the other hand, the gap between it and the standard iPhone 12 is closer than you might expect, which could pull some potential ‘Pro’ buyers toward the less expensive model.

Ultimately, your extra €200 gets you worthy extra camera abilities, more overall engine power and a superior case finish (steel as opposed to aluminium on the standard iPhone 12).

Read on for a more in-depth review of the iPhone 12 Pro’s attractions and drawbacks.

Read More

1. Blue steel and that new future-retro shape

I’m a big fan of what Apple has done with the shape of the new iPhone 12 Pro. The company has gone back to the Steve Jobs design era in remodeling the iPhone 12 as a flat-sided phone like the iPhone 4 and 5. The result is not only attractive in itself, but reboots a solid distinction between the iPhone 12 and dozens of rivals with their identikit rounded, smooth black glass slabs.

This is where you’ll see on of the 12 Pro’s advantages over the standard 12 — it has a gorgeous steel finish compared to the (still nice) aluminium on the 12. My test model is dark blue and it’s quite a looker, with a lovely matte rear finish and shinier steel sides. (It also comes in gold, graphite and silver colours.) This is one phone you’ll reluctantly put into a case.

The new shape isn’t just a looks thing.

Apple has pointed out that squaring off the sides allows it to get marginally more working parts into those extra spaces that were rounded off before. But rather than using that purely for extra componentry, Apple decided to make it a little more compact in your hand than the old shape would have allowed.

You can see this when you line the 12 Pro up against the 11 Pro — it’s only very slightly bigger in your hand than last year’s model despite having a noticeably larger display (6.1-inches versus 5.8 inches).

2. A solid camera upgrade

The iPhone is usually known for having very good, reliable cameras, if not necessarily the most megapixels or the most extensive zooms. The iPhone 12 Pro doesn’t disappoint: its performance is generally excellent across still shots and video on each of its 12-megapixel lenses.

This is also one of the significant areas of difference between this model and the iPhone 12, with the 12 Pro sporting a third optical (2x) zoom camera. I’m a fan of optical zooms as I find them to be important in a phone’s overall camera arsenal, especially for a different take on landscape photography. 2x isn’t as long as you’ll get on many other flagship phones, but it’s good enough to give you a very solid alternative angle.

Expand Close The iPhone Pro 12 (Photo by Adrian Weckler) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The iPhone Pro 12 (Photo by Adrian Weckler)

Another difference between the iPhone 12 Pro and the 12 is that you can shoot a portrait in night mode on the 12 Pro. This is only possible because the 12 Pro has a Lidar depth sensor on the rear camera array, like the iPad Pro. Because Lidar is infrared, it basically works in the dark. This means that no matter how dim it is, the phone is always going to be able to focus on where your face is when you take a portrait (of someone else, as there’s no Lidar on the front-facing camera).

Speaking of dim light, a noticeable improvement here (and on the iPhone 12) is the phone’s ‘night mode’. This used to only be available on the main and zoom lenses, but now kicks in on the ultra wide lens too. Photos are definitely sharper and clearer in my testing than on the 11 or 11 Pro, as well as being a little less noisy.

As welcome as night mode is on the ultra wide lens, it is probably the weakest of the three when it comes to picture quality using this mode. It’s also a bit of a shame that you can’t manually switch it on or off to use it during a dark scene because it’s not foolproof in judging the right conditions (it can be put off by a single light, for example). But it’s a solid step up.

More generally, there’s noticeably better balance and detail in the photos from the main (1x) 12-megapixel camera. This is likely down to a combination of things, including the ‘faster’ f1.6 aperture that lets in more light to the camera sensor — 27pc, according to Apple.

One thing I was pleasantly surprised by was a ‘lens correction’ feature. Using the ultra-wide (0.5x) camera, there’s distinctly less ‘distortion’ (the sides and corners of the photo don’t warp or bend the way did on the iPhone 11’s ultra-wide camera) than that on the iPhone 11. This appears to largely be a software correction issue, but I’ll take it.

Video quality remains excellent and you can record up to 60 frames per second in 4K. I’ve always rated the iPhones as being the best in the business for reliable, consistent, high quality video, especially taking into account its superior stabilisation techniques.

This generation of iPhones looks likely to take it further, though. Thanks to this processor, it can handle 10-bit HDR using Dolby Vision. That’s fairly astonishing for a phone.

As far as we know, the actual camera sensor on the 12 Pro isn’t any bigger compared to the 12, the 11 or the 11 Pro, which is a little disappointing given camera sensors on rival phones are getting bigger and bigger, allowing for much more advanced and crisp photography. Apple is acutely aware of the power and importance of camera sensors as it has increased the sensor on the upcoming iPhone 12 Pro Max by 47pc.

All that said, sensors are just one element of what makes for great, effective photography. Apple has other parts of the equation down almost perfectly.

For example, its ‘Smart HDR’ and neural ‘Deep Fusion’ engine power features bring out some beautifully balanced results that are generally very pleasing to the eye. It applies lightning quick, intelligent editing that picks the best elements from a shot and subtly enhances them in a way that you probably would do yourself if you were au fait with post-processing software or apps.

So is the iPhone 12 Pro camera the best around? It’s competing for that title, but is likely to be outdone by its own stablemate — the iPhone 12 Pro Max. As well as a bigger sensor and a slightly longer (2.5x) optical zoom, that phone has a new sensor-shift stabilisation feature which essentially makes it a professional video camera. My hunch is that the Pro Max will be the one to get for those who really want to stretch the capabilities of what a phone can do with its cameras.

3. That new bionic engine

This is one area that Apple has future-proofed both of its iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro (they both have the same new chip) to an inordinate degree. The tests I’ve run on the A14 Bionic processor show that it’s staggeringly fast and powerful — significantly up on last year’s iPhone 11 Pro.

In context, it sits about midway between the iPhone 11 Pro and the super fast, eight-core iPad Pro. Apple doesn’t release specifications such as Ram engine memory, but online benchmarking tests put it at between 5GB and 6GB, almost twice as much as in the iPhone 12.

That’s still typically less than flagship Android rivals, but is not necessarily a definitive metric for speed: Apple’s tight control of components, design and workflows has always meant that it has never needed to rely as much on Ram memory. The proof of this is in what this device actually does: it can handle 10-bit HDR video editing right on the phone, a Herculean computing task.

Expand Close The iPhone Pro 12 (Photo by Adrian Weckler) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The iPhone Pro 12 (Photo by Adrian Weckler)

4. Battery life: it’s good

One element I was a little concerned about before using the device was battery life. Per square inch of display, the iPhone 12 Pro is slighter than the iPhone 11 Pro — wouldn’t its battery life naturally be hit? Thankfully, the answer is no.

I can’t say that battery life is better than the iPhone 11 Pro (which was a big step up in battery life from the iPhone 8, Xs or Xr). But I reliably get all day battery from it with regular, mixed use.

5. The OLED screen

This is one of the areas where the difference between the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro has narrowed: the standard 12 now has the exact same 6.1-inch high-end Oled (or ‘Super Retina XDR’, as Apple calls it) display as the iPhone 12 Pro. But that doesn’t mean that it’s given the same capability.

The 12 Pro reserves a higher maximum brightness level than the 12, even if I struggled to see this in practice. Compared top last year’s iPhone 11 Pro, it’s up to twice as punchy, with a peak brightness level of 1200 nits in some settings.

In general, it’s a super barrel screen that’s easy on your eyes and which gives excellent treatment to colours and contrasts.

It’s a little odd that Apple didn’t increase the ‘refresh rate’ on this from 60hz to 90hz or 120hz, as almost all other flagship phones have now done. Apple’s response to this is that refresh rate isn’t the be-all and end-all of screen responsiveness, although it has implemented the upgrade (which it calls ‘ProMotion’) on its iPad Pro models. Another unstated reason is that higher refresh rates munch mightily on battery life and the iPhone 12 Pro may not have much to spare.

When using the 12 Pro, I haven’t really found the 60hz to be an obvious drawback, mainly as there’s no issue with responsiveness — things are very fluid and smooth.

There’s still a slim bezel (almost half a centimetre) that goes all around the front of the screen. While it’s not an issue, it is still slightly unusual to see — almost all flagship phones now have slimmer bezels than this. You can see where Apple might further increase the size of the screen in a future model without having to make the overall device bigger.

6. The new mag safe charging mechanism

This feels like quite a significant new feature in the long run, if the ecosystem takes off as it could do. Apple has put a magnet into the back of the iPhone 12 Pro (and the iPhone 12) that allows you to snap on accessories without worrying whether you’re aligning them correctly.

The first major accessory to be launched for this is Apple’s MagSafe charger, a disc about the perimeter size of a coffee mug that magnetically snaps on to the back of the iPhone 12 Pro and charges it in just under an hour.

Apple sees scope for other products to take advantage of this magnetic feature, with a small credit card wallet already announced.

Read More

The real long term significance of MagSafe may be that it’s the only way to charge future iPhones. Many people have wondered why Apple didn’t change from its Lightning cable charging system to USB-C, especially as this is what it has largely done for its iPads.

It’s a fair bet that the company isn’t bothering because it’s simply going to remove physical charging from its iPhones soon altogether. This doesn’t mean that it would have the iPhone charging market to itself, by the way — there are lots of wireless chargers that can currently be used with iPhones.

7. It’s a bit more robust than the 11 Pro

The iPhone 12 Pro has a new composition in its display that is claimed to be four times as tough as the iPhone 11 when dropped. (I’ll admit that we haven’t tested this feature.) This is a handy thing as to replace the screen is likely to cost around €300.

It’s also water and dust resistant to an IP68 standard, meaning it can be submerged in water for up to 30 minutes at a depth of six metres and still be okay afterwards.

8. 5G

It’s easy to forget that the headline feature of the new iPhone 12 Pro, as presented by Apple, is actually 5G. This means mobile speeds of hundreds of megabits per second. But although this is required for any new flagship phone as a future-proof feature, it is probably the least immediately compelling new ability of the iPhone 12 Pro.

The reason is that 5G networks simply aren’t built out yet. The cells that are up and running in Ireland and relatively few and far between. The three main operators reach around a third of the population between them with their 5G cells, with further rollouts set to be fairly slow.

Even it were available everywhere, there are relatively few new things you can do using 5G that you can’t over 4G. Gaming and augmented reality are arguably the strongest uses for it right now, with mobile gaming over a cell network being perhaps constrained due to pandemic-related travel restrictions.

Nevertheless, the iPhone 12 Pro being on board should speed up both the development and the adoption of 5G apps and use cases. Apple has built in smart switching that moves the device to 4G where it doesn’t think you need to be actively connected to 5G.

9. There’s no charger or earphones in the box

Apple says this is for environmental reasons. But it means you’ll have to get your own charger. It does come with a (Lightning) cable in the box, but it connects to the plug using USB-C instead of USB-A. As for sticking with Lighting in the first place, Apple is a holdout on USB-C for its phones.

This means that the iPhone doesn’t quite charge as quickly as some Android flagships, even when connected to a very fast, high-wattage charging plug. To be fair, it’s only a matter of minutes.

One benefit of sticking with Lightning is that anyone who already has an iPhone might already have quite a few Lightning cables. In the long run, however, it’s hard to see Apple sticking with this. The company has already moved over to USB-C for its iPad Pro and iPad Air tablets and it knows the benefit to this, when you listen to how it extols the format’s virtues.

10. Should you upgrade?

I said it in the first paragraph: this is a great phone and a worthy upgrade. It’s Apple’s best-looking iPhone in years. Almost everything is at least slightly better than the iPhone 11 Pro and much better than any iPhone previous to that.

The only cause for hesitation is the unusually well-endowed standard iPhone 12 — it has so many of the crucial features attached to the iPhone 12 Pro that I do believe it makes a more sensible choice for someone who needs to watch their budget. There is also potentially a reason to hold on a few weeks for anyone who is really, deeply into their phone photography. That’s because the iPhone 12 Pro will almost certainly be the ultimate iPhone — if not the ultimate all round smartphone — for photographers.

Cost and configurations

You can get the steel iPhone 12 Pro in blue, silver, graphite or gold. It comes in three storage sizes: 128GB (€1,160), 256GB (€1,278) or 512GB (€1,504).

Read More

Online Editors