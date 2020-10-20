Review: iPhone 12 is a slick powerhouse that stands apart from its rivals

This is the first time that a non-Pro version of the iPhone is a genuinely compelling competitor to the Pro model, even for power users.

Conclusion

Far from Apple holding back lots of goodies for the iPhone 12 Pro, there’s so much advanced stuff in the ‘basic’ iPhone 12 that the upper model will be given a real run for its money. Here’s how my testing went.

1. The new shape

While we’ll discuss in depth the individual tech specifications of the iPhone 12, I have found that its biggest draw may be its new shape. Apple has gone back to the high point of its handset industrial design, the iPhone 4, in remodeling the iPhone 12 as a flat-sided phone. The result is not only attractive in itself, but reforms a solid distinction between the iPhone 12 and dozens of rivals that have identikit rounded, smooth black glass slabs.

For those who think this is a shallow or silly consideration, think again — aesthetics matter. People like nice-looking objects. And the iPhone 12 is easily the best-looking flagship iPhone in seven years.

While we’re on the subject of looks, the colour-tinted aluminium finish on the iPhone 12 is almost as nice as the (gorgeous) steel finish on the iPhone 12 Pro.

The new shape isn’t just a looks thing. Apple has pointed out that squaring off the sides allows it to get marginally more working parts into those extra spaces that were rounded off before. But rather than using that purely for extra componentry, Apple decided to make it a little more compact in your hand. You can see this when you line the 12 up against the 11 — it’s marginally smaller, despite having an ever-so-slightly bigger display, 6.1-inch versus 6.06-inch for the iPhone 11).

2. That new screen

One of the biggest technical advances in the iPhone 12 is the 6.1-inch display, which jumps from LCD (in the iPhone 11) to Oled. While this doesn’t mean much to most punters, you can see it when you switch it on. To look at it, this is like using an iPhone Pro. It’s brighter (up to twice as punchy when looking at some photos), easier on your eyes and its treatment of colours and contrasts is really superb.

It’s a little odd that Apple didn’t increase the ‘refresh rate’ on this from 60hz, as almost all flagship phones have now done. Apple’s response to this is that refresh rate isn’t the be-all and end-all of screen responsiveness, although it has implemented the upgrade (which it calls ‘ProMotion’) on its iPad Pro models. Another unstated reason is that higher refresh rates munch mightily on battery life and the iPhone 12 doesn’t really have much to give up.

When using the iPhone, I didn’t find the 60hz to be an obvious drawback, mainly as there’s no issue with responsiveness — things are very fluid and smooth. But it would still be nice to have it there.

On the screen size, 6.1-inches feels like something of a sweet spot. While I’ve become used to larger displays, there is a trade-off in reachability (using one hand) and pocketability when you start getting up to the 6.5-inch mark. This feels big enough to watch anything comfortably but compact enough to use without feeling like you have a phablet in your hand.

There’s still a slim bezel (almost half a centimetre) that goes all around the front of the screen. While it’s not an issue, it is still slightly unusual to see — almost all flagship phones now have slimmer bezels than this. You can see where Apple might further increase the size of the screen in a future model without having to make the overall device bigger.

The iPhone 12 is slimmer, lighter and marginally smaller than the iPhone 11

3. Battery life

One element I was a little concerned about before using the device was battery life. The iPhone 12 is quite a bit slimmer, lighter and (marginally) smaller than the iPhone 11 — wouldn’t its battery life naturally be hit? I haven’t yet found this to be the case, although it’s certainly not better than the iPhone 11 (which was a big step up in battery life from the iPhone 8, Xs or Xr). I fairly reliably get all-day battery from it with regular, mixed use. I’ll have a clearer idea in about a week with more intensive use with applications such as video and photo editing (the iPhone 11 was pretty good on efficiency for these tasks). But so far, it’s fine.

Interestingly, the iPhone 12’s physical battery is reportedly (as Apple doesn’t actually give the battery size in its product information) smaller than that of the iPhone 11. To be fair to Apple, this often doesn’t matter all that much as its control of other internal componentry is so tight that it compensates very well for physical battery size.

4. 5G

The headline feature of the new iPhone 12 is, nominally, 5G. This means mobile speeds of hundreds of megabits per second. Even though it’s a must-have capability for any new flagship device, this may be the least immediately compelling new ability of the iPhone 12 for most people as 5G networks simply aren’t built out yet. In Ireland, the three main operators reach around a third of the population between them with their 5G cells, with further roll-outs set to be fairly slow.

Even it were available everywhere, there are relatively few new things you can do using 5G that you can’t over 4G. Gaming and augmented reality are arguably the strongest uses for it right now, with mobile gaming over a cell network being perhaps constrained due to pandemic-related travel restrictions.

Nevertheless, the iPhone 12 being on board should speed up both the development and the adoption of 5G apps and use cases.

The thing about 5G is that it’s battery-intensive. Most phones that include it have larger physical batteries than the iPhone’s. Partly with this in mind, Apple has built in smart switching that moves the device to 4G where it doesn’t think you need to be actively connected to 5G.

5. Cameras

One of the flagship features of any iPhone is its camera set-up. As usual, Apple has boosted its cameras on the iPhone 12 and the results are genuinely excellent. It has two 12-megapixel rear lenses, a regular wide (1x) camera and an ultra-wide (0.5x) camera.

There are three main differences I found to the iPhone 11, all of them improvements.

First, there’s noticeably better balance and detail in the photos from the main camera. This is likely down to a combination of things, including the increased computational power from the chip. But it’s also because of a ‘faster’ f1.6 aperture that lets in more light to the camera sensor — 27pc, according to Apple.

One thing I was pleasantly surprised by was a ‘lens correction’ feature. Using the ultra-wide (0.5x) camera, there’s distinctly less ‘distortion’ (the sides and corners of the photo don’t warp or bend the way they did on the iPhone 11’s ultra-wide camera). This appears to largely be a software correction issue, but I’ll take it.

Another noticeable improvement, to my eyes, is its ‘night mode’. Not only is this now also applied to the iPhone 12’s ultra wide lens, but photos are sharper and clearer in my testing, as well as being a little less noisy, than night mode photos on previous models. The level of detail visible, in particular, when you pinch in to shots you’ve taken in this mode easily matches the best I’ve tested on rival flagship smartphones.

It’s still a bit of a shame that you can’t manually switch it on or off to use it during a dark scene because it’s not foolproof in judging the right conditions (it can be put off by a single light, for example).

Video quality remains excellent and you can record up to 60 frames per second in 4K. I’ve always rated the iPhones as being the best in the business for reliable, consistent, high quality video, especially taking into account its superior stabilisation techniques.

This generation of iPhones looks likely to take it further, though. Thanks to this processor, it can handle 10-bit HDR using Dolby Vision. That’s fairly astonishing for a phone.

So is the iPhone 12 camera the best around? It’s competing for that title, though I have found that it’s harder to call an overall winner because different phones excel in different things. Having tried and tested most of the best rival models this year, from Samsung’s S20 Ultra to Huawei’s P40 Pro and plenty in between, I can say that the new iPhone again tops its rivals for video. Apple has somehow nailed its digital stabilisation technology in a way that others can’t quite match. (And that’s before trying out the 12 Pro Max model, which has that ground-breaking sensor-shift stabilisation.) For stills, the iPhone 12 is definitely up there although missing the zoom (which the iPhone 12 Pro has) means that it can’t tackle the overall best title.

6. Engine and speed

Like the iPhone 12 Pro, the iPhone 12 has Apple’s latest A14 Bionic processor. Apple says this is faster than any other smartphone chip on the market and a handful of online benchmarking tests that we have run suggest that this may well be the case.

Specifically, our testing suggests it beats Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865+ chip by a margin of over a third. The same benchmarking confirms that this is the fastest processor in Apple’s entire iOS line-up, even beating both existing heavy-duty iPad Pro models. That Apple has put this processor into the standard iPhone 12 as well as the 12 Pro is likely to be one of the most underrated features of this phone. It’s like putting a fuel-injected 2.5-litre Audi engine into a standard A4 model from the same manufacturer. You think the car looks and feels very nice, but you’ve little idea of the true power it has.

Of course, processors aren’t the full story: Ram is important too. This is where Apple pares things back a little. The iPhone 12 looks like it has just under 4GB of Ram in it, benchmarking tests suggest. That’s not a lot compared to flagship Android rivals, which now start at 6GB of Ram. To be fair, Apple (which doesn’t release Ram engine memory specifications, probably because of the seemingly unflattering initial comparisons) has never needed to rely on Ram to make its phones perform powerfully in the same way that other manufacturers do. This is almost certainly because of its tight control of other components, design and workflows.

It certainly doesn’t seem to result in much compromise here. As noted above, the iPhone 12 can handle 10-bit HDR video editing — that’s an incredible feat for a smartphone.

7. Toughness

I’ll admit that we haven’t tested this feature. But the iPhone 12 has added new features into its display (it hesitated to call it ‘glass’) that’s claimed to be four times as tough as the iPhone 11 when dropped. This is a handy thing as to replace the screen is likely to cost around €300. It’s also water and dust resistant to an IP68 standard, meaning it can be submerged in water for up to 30 minutes at a depth of six metres and still be OK afterwards.

Apple has boosted its cameras on the iPhone 12

8. There's no charger or earphones in the box

Apple says this is for environmental reasons. But it means you’ll have to get your own charger. It does come with a (Lightning) cable in the box, but it connects to the plug using USB-C instead of USB-A. There is a new wireless charging system that Apple is promoting at the same time, its own MagSafe methods. The new iPhones have magnets built in to the device that guide the MagSafe charger accurately into place. That charger is then connected to a USB-C plug in the same way as the Lightning cable would be.

As for sticking with Lighting in the first place, Apple is a holdout on USB-C for its phones. This means that the iPhone doesn’t quite charge as quickly as some Android flagships, even when connected to a very fast, high-wattage charging plug. To be fair, it’s only a matter of minutes — I found that my iPhone 12 charged from under 10pc to full in around 45 minutes. The best that the fastest Android alternative I’ve tested — Oppo’s Reno4 Pro with its 65-watt charger — could do was 36 minutes from zero to full.

One benefit of sticking with Lightning is that anyone who already has an iPhone might already have quite a few Lightning cables. In the long run, however, it’s hard to see Apple sticking with this. The company has already moved over to USB-C for its iPad Pro and iPad Air tablets and it knows the benefit to this, when you listen to how it extols the format’s virtues. To be fair, there is a difference between a phone and a tablet when it comes to connection ports. We expect to transfer things to and from tablets using a cable or USB key, but we don’t have the same expectation with a phone.

9. Any other drawbacks?

The only issues I’ve really been able to identify are questions around the lack of a faster screen refresh rate, or the lack of USB-C. Battery life remains something I need to test a little more, although so far it’s fine.

I do have one quite minor design-related thing to nitpick about. Despite liking the new handset design, it has one small usability consequence — swiping up. Because there’s now an edge around the display, there’s now the faintest element of friction against your thumb or forefinger when you swipe up. It’s not much, but I did find it enough to give me the (very) occasional missed swipe when trying to unlock the phone; my thumb skipped off the edge, landing a centimetre or two further up the screen before continuing the swipe’s natural trajectory. This is amplified a little with a case that has a small ridge around the edge (to protect it more when it drops). Because the iPhone 11, iPhone XS, iPhone XR and iPhone X had more rounded edging (like the iPhone 8, 7 and 6 models), this didn’t ever occur.

Again, this is very minor league stuff. But I’m betting it’s something that Apple designers and engineers thought long and hard about as part of their build process.

10. Should you upgrade?

If you’re still using an iPhone 8 or before, this is a no-brainer. If you’re using an iPhone Xs or 11, it will come down to two factors — the screen and the shape. Both are superior in the iPhone 12, as are the engine (by quite a lot) and the cameras.

If you’re coming from Android, you won’t get a much better introduction to the iPhone than this. It’s definitely Apple’s best iPhone in some time.

The iPhone 12 starts at €913 for 64GB, but it seems much wiser to choose the 128GB model for €50 more. It’s available in five colours: blue, black, white, green and red.

