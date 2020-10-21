Review: Apple’s new iPad Air is an iPad Pro Lite that is perfect for work and studying

It’s clear to me after using it for a week that Apple’s new iPad Air is basically an iPad Pro ‘Lite’. It’s a superb in-between tablet that takes so many of the iPad Pro’s features that it’s both a compelling competitor to the ‘Pro’ — for €230 less — and a sensible stretch if you’re thinking of the new ‘basic’ iPad 8th Generation.

Summary

The basic summary is this: it has the same modern, flat-edged shape as the iPad Pro and it supports the same accessories, including the (magnificent) Magic Keyboard.

It has an even faster chip than the iPad Pro, even if that doesn’t quite mean it has a faster overall engine.

The only real negative difference, other than the lack of Face ID to unlock it, is that its 10.9-inch screen isn’t as bright or as ‘fast’ as the iPad Pro, being limited to a 60hz ‘refresh rate’ as opposed to the more expensive model’s ultra-smooth, ultra-bright 120hz ‘ProMotion’ screen.

But starting at €230 less than the almost identically sized 11-inch iPad Pro, my verdict is that it may well siphon off a lot of people who were considering the upper model.

Expand Close The iPad Air has the same modern, flat-edged shape as the iPad Pro and it supports the same accessories, including the Magic Keyboard. Photo: Adrian Weckler / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The iPad Air has the same modern, flat-edged shape as the iPad Pro and it supports the same accessories, including the Magic Keyboard. Photo: Adrian Weckler

Using it every day

As a work or study tool, it’s superb. For the past week, I’ve been doing almost all work, projects and personal stuff on the Air. On the work side, this meant research, writing, form-filling and other Office-style stuff. It also included putting together — and presenting over Zoom — a 30-minute slide-based talk.

On the personal and household front, I used it to shop, pay bills, watch movies and edit some photos and videos I shot on a professional mirrorless camera.

For these tasks, I would normally use some mix of an iPad Pro, a MacBook Pro and a Windows laptop.

By and large, it was all pretty smooth.

This is at least partly due to the stellar Magic Keyboard accessory (€333) that I happen to have, which works for either the 11-inch iPad Pro or this model (but not more basic iPads).

Fair warning: as good as the Magic Keyboard is, it’s really quite expensive. You can also use either Apple’s decent Smart Keyboard Folio (€195) or a host of third-party keyboards, including Logitech’s good Folio Touch Keyboard (€159).

Read More

Touch ID

One interesting difference between the iPad Air and other more basic iPads (including the previous iPad Air) is the way it uses Touch ID. For the first time, Apple has placed this functionality on the slim, narrow power button at the top of the iPad. This allows Apple to make more space for the display — up from 10.5 in Vegas to 10.9 inches.

It works, but is taking me a while to get used to.

One reason is that it doesn’t unlock the iPad if you press it, like a normal Touch ID button on an iPhone. (That just wakes Siri up.) Instead, you have to gently rest your finger on it without pushing too far to a ‘press’. It’s fine, but isn’t as quick or natural as Touch ID normally is.

The other main difference is that it’s the first time I’ve ever used a phone or tablet where the fingerprint-unlock button is geared toward a left-handed person. What I mean is that on a regular iPad (or older iPhone), the Touch ID is always located on your right when physically connected to a keyboard. With the Air, it’s up on the top left corner on the side — a natural left-handed position. (Furthermore, in another first, it’s most likely to be your index finger that you use instead of your thumb as it’s awkward to wrap your hand around the side to facilitate a thumb-press.)

This isn’t really a big deal and part of me is happy for the long-suffering left-handlers out there. Even still, most people are right-handers (like me).

Combined with the rest-don’t-press unlocking execution, this means that I have found the iPad Air marginally slower to unlock than any other Touch ID device or the (lighting-fast) Face ID-enabled iPad Pro.

Does this mean I wish there was a large, round Touch ID button on the right side instead, as with older iPads? No: the extra screen real estate is definitely worth the trade-off. But if Apple is considering a permanent slim Touch ID button for the next regular iPad or iPad Air, I’d imagine most users would benefit from it being functional when fully pressed (and, maybe, located somewhere on the right).

Expand Close Apple’s new iPad Air. Photo: Adrian Weckler / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Apple’s new iPad Air. Photo: Adrian Weckler

Power

The Air has a newer processor than the iPad Pro in Apple’s latest A14 Bionic (versus the iPad Pro’s A12Z Bionic). Does this mean it’s faster? Not always. Despite the newer chip, the iPad Pro has eight cores instead of the Air’s four. That can make a difference in performance when you’re trying to do some heavy lifting, especially for photos or video. The Air also has less Ram memory than the Pro. During my week of testing, I edited some photos and video to see if I noticed any difference. Overall, the Pro felt slightly snappier, but not anything that would be meaningful to anyone who wasn’t doing a lot of this: the Air was still more than adequate.

One nice perk is that the iPad Air works with the second-generation iPad Pencil, which is a lot handier (excuse the pun) to use than the first version. That’s because it’s flat sided and snaps on magnetically to the (flat) side of the iPad Air (or iPad Pro) to recharge and connect.

Screen

The iPad Air’s 10.9-inch screen is good, but it’s one of the two biggest differences I noticed between using it and an iPad Pro. It’s noticeably not as bright at maximum settings. This doesn’t really matter indoors, but it does when you’re in the back garden, outside a café (remember those?) or beside a window on a sunny day. It has a maximum brightness level that’s around 15pc to 20pc lower than the iPad Pro’s and I could see it right away when using the device to work outside. The one potential upside of this is better battery life — a screen that isn’t as bright doesn’t use as much power.

The other display difference, which only really becomes apparent if you’ve actually used an iPad Pro, is its lack of a 120hz ‘ProMotion’ refresh rate. I didn’t notice it much at first, but the more I leaned on the iPad Air to quickly switch between apps or pinch and zoom on things quickly, it became distinctly apparent.

The combination of these two things are actually the only real things that would make me pause before choosing an Air over a Pro — but then again, I lean on the iPad Pro as a primary device for work and photo editing more than most.

Design

The iPad Air also has USB-C instead of the last generation model’s Lighting connection. This is useful as there are far more USB keys and external devices that are compatible with USB-C than Lightning. It’s worth noting, though, that the transfer rate here is just half what it is on the iPad Pro. That probably won’t make a difference to anyone but photographers and videographers.

One physical design note: I can’t pass up mentioning the colours. Tinting the aluminium casing with a colour is never an uninteresting or aesthetically unattractive option. It gives the whole thing a touch of fun. My test model came with a very slight green accent, pleasing to the eye. Typical of Apple, there are also matching case covers. If green isn’t your thing, you can get it in rose gold, sky blue, silver or space grey.

Expand Close A range of colour tints on the aluminium casing gives the new iPad Air a touch of fun / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A range of colour tints on the aluminium casing gives the new iPad Air a touch of fun

Other differences

I realise that I’m comparing the iPad Air a lot to the iPad Pro here, but that’s really a compliment to the Air.

In that context, there’s just one 12-megapixel rear wide-angle camera on the iPad Air instead of the two (including an ultra-wide angle) on the iPad Pro. There’s also no Lidar sensor that you’ll find on the iPad Pro (and the new iPhone 12 Pro). While it’s nice to have the ultra-wide camera, it feels like a bit of a perk on an iPad rather than a core photography tool, as on the iPhone. Lidar is useful for depth-sensing and augmented reality tools and apps, but I didn’t unduly miss it on the Air.

A more substantial difference is storage capacity. The Air comes in just two configurations — 64GB (€668) and 256GB (€835). The 11-inch iPad Pro (128GB) costs €894. This is a tricky consideration. Viewed one way, it means that the iPad Air is only really something of a relative bargain if you go for the low-storage model. Then again, storage is a funny metric. You either need it or you don’t. For photographers or videographers, for instance, neither 128GB nor 256GB would be ideal. (The iPad Pro goes up to 1,000GB for €1,435.)

Conclusion

How does this all translate into who the iPad would suit, who mightn’t need it, and who might require something more?

In a nutshell, the 64GB iPad Air is perfect for someone who wants a long-lasting, powerful, capable tablet that easily doubles as a work or study tool. It is a huge step up from the last iPad Air model. I’ll say it again: it’s an iPad Pro ‘lite’, You’re getting an awful lot of what makes the iPad Pro such a compellingly able work tool for some €230 less (for the base model).

It’s not for absolutely everyone — the screen, storage and a number of others things will push some toward the iPad Pro.

But make no mistake about it. Even though this is priced around half-way between the iPad 8th Generation and the iPad Pro, it is far closer in all-round looks and capability to the Pro than the basic 8th Generation model.

Read More

Online Editors