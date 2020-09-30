Review: All things considered, Apple's new Watch Series 6 is the best smartwatch you can buy

HAVING worn every Apple Watch since the first one debuted five years ago, the new Series 6 flagship model is as much about refinement as it is new health features.

Before I get into those features, it’s worth restating a fact: the Apple Watch is easily the best all-round smartwatch you can buy from a pure functionality perspective.

No other smart wearable has quite the range of features, ease-of-use and integration that the square wrist-screen has. I have tested most of this year’s big releases and the Watch 6 comes out top, overall.

The headline new feature for the Series 6 model may be its new blood oxygen measurement sensor but, so far, I have found some incremental improvements to be as relevant. These are: marginally improved battery life, a slightly brighter ‘always on’ display (when outside) and very slight power improvements.

Read More

I will start with that new blood oxygen sensor, sometimes called a pulse oximeter. This tries to measure the efficiency of your red blood cells in carrying oxygen around your body. It is generally considered a sign that your body is working well – low levels can sometimes indicate a health problem that needs to be checked out.

The way that the watch measures this is through a 15-second process that uses the light sensors on the underside. You can do this manually on the watch or allow it to periodically take readings throughout the day.

A healthy reading is typically supposed to be between 95pc and 100pc, although being under that doesn’t necessarily mean you have a problem.

In my case, it has returned results that mostly hover over 95pc. But about one in five readings are under 95pc. One, from last weekend, gave me a (slightly shocking) 83pc.

When I manually activate it, it sometimes won’t give me a result, suggesting that the watch (or my wrist) isn’t properly positioned.

There is a fair question here about accuracy and reliability. Apple, to be clear, doesn’t pretend that this is some sort of medical instrument, but only intended as a guide to potentially help spot patterns or problems.

Any medical professional that has commented on such smartwatch sensors has pointed out that even hospital-grade instruments can have a margin of error when measuring this sort of thing.

Apple is not the only smartwatch to have this feature, by the way – Garmins and a handful of other brands have had them for a while.

Whatever its ultimate veracity, the addition of this new feature is a sign of Apple’s deepening conviction that the watch is meant to be as much of a ‘wellness’ device as a fitness gadget or an accessory to your smartphone. In this regard, the Watch 6 retains its other ‘wellness’ features, such as fall detection and an ECG sensor to detect potential heart issues.

Sleep tracking, a big gap in the Apple Watch’s health arsenal, has also been added, although this is a feature brought in by WatchOS 7 rather than the new physical hardware.

There are a few other things of note. The ‘always on’ display is more than twice as bright as last year’s (still excellent) Series 5 model, when it’s in its standby dimmed mode. But this is only the case in very bright conditions, like being outside on a sunny day. There isn’t much, if any difference, in lower light conditions. This is probably to save battery life.

The Series 6 is also the only available Apple Watch to have an ‘always on’ display, which is an important factor for me – I prefer not to have to raise or flick my wrist every time I want to quickly glance at the time.

Battery life on the new Apple Watch is improved on last year’s model. If you mostly use it passively, you’ll get 36 to 48 hours between charges. I typically got around 36 hours, except on days I used its fitness features a lot. For instance, I took a two-hour bike ride at the weekend, followed by a walk in the park. On both occasions, I used its Workout app to time myself. That cut the battery life a bit and I needed to charge it again within 24 hours.

As always, there are new bands available. The most interesting ones are called ‘solo loops’ that do away with clasps, buckles or tighteners and let you just slip the watch on or off. Getting one to be the right size might be tricky, although Apple gives you a measurement guide.

There is also a new casing colour: blue. This is a nice alternative to the traditional greys, silvers, blacks and golds that Apple has.

Expand Close The Apple Watch Series 6 (Photo by Adrian Weckler) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Apple Watch Series 6 (Photo by Adrian Weckler)

Like all new watches after the Series 3 (which has slightly smaller displays), the Series 6 model comes in two sizes -- 40mm (from €422 with band) and 44mm (from €451 with band). Mine is a 44m, but the 40mm version sits slightly more comfortably well for anyone with slim or small wrists.

Unfortunately, there is no point in looking for a cellular version of the Apple Watch (which costs more anyway), as no Irish mobile operators have partnered with Apple (or vice versa, depending on how you look at it) to give this functionality.

The main advantage to this in other countries is that you can go out for a walk, a run or a cycle and leave your iPhone at home while still having full access to the network for messages, calls and notifications.

There are a number of new watch faces that come with WatchOS 7. My favourite one is ‘Artist’, although ‘Stripes’ (which is customisable) and ‘Chronograph Pro’ (which features a tachymeter) should be popular.

I sometimes switch to one of the modular watch faces, though, especially when I want to keep an eye on steps or weather forecasts. The only drawback to adding a step-counter on to one of the modular watch faces is that it doesn’t update in real time as you look at it. Instead, it requires a tap or for the watch to sleep and reawaken to update.

One of the most commonly asked questions of Apple (including from this reviewer) is when it might allow third-party watch faces. It may eventually come, but for the moment Apple is keeping the keys to that itself.

With its sensors, trackers, Workout app and compatibility with a lot of prominent third-party fitness, running or exercise apps, the Watch 6 is a very decent fitness accessory.

But if fitness is your main interest in getting a smartwatch, how does it compare to things like dedicated Garmin or Fitbit wearables?

It holds its own, although for hardcore athletes or fitness addicts, devices like Garmin’s Fenix range will probably still have an edge. The Fenix 6 Pro, for example, has a significantly bigger range of measurement tools that dive deep into specific sporting disciplines. They’re also arguably a little more accurate for small details such as lap times. And they have much longer battery life -- up to two weeks on a single charge. But you get what you pay for, too: the Fenix 6 Pro costs from €700 to €1,000. It also doesn’t have a touchscreen, doesn’t do smart notifications quite as well and has a much, much dimmer display.

There isn’t really a direct comparison to cheaper devices such as the Fitbit Charge series, as they’re totally different -- the Charge 4 is really just a fitness band with a small, ultra-basic screen that depends entirely on your phone.

A closer comparison might be with a mainstream electronics rival such as Samsung’s similarly-priced Galaxy Watch 3. In terms of fitness features, they’re matched fairly well. But a big difference is iPhone compatibility – Apple’s Watch 6 can’t be touched for anyone who has an iPhone.

That may soon also be the case for anyone with an iPad or Apple TV.

One of the more interesting announcements with the Watch 6 is a soon-to-be-launched monthly subscription service from Apple called Fitness+.

It will integrate almost perfectly with the sensors and abilities of the Apple Watch.

The way it works, Apple says, is that when a workout is selected and started on an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, the correct workout type will then automatically also start on Apple Watch. During the session, the metrics from Apple Watch are shown on the larger iPhone, iPad or Apple TV screen and then “come to life for moments of inspiration”. For example, when the trainer says to check heart rate or begins a countdown timer, those numbers will animate on the screen, Apple says.

Using its own recommendation engine, the Fitness+ service will assess previously completed workouts and “intelligently suggest” new options that match the workouts users select most often, or something new to balance their current routine.

It’s set to cost €10 per month, but there’ll be a free trial month and free access to family members.

The service will include personalised “studio-style workouts” that will be “delivered by inspiring world-class trainers and underscored by motivating music from renowned artists”.

The trainers on the service will include “professional athletes, yogis, personal trainers, martial artists, health coaches, gymnasts, Ironman champions, marathoners and many others”, Apple says.

In other words, Apple is going after the growing fitness subscription base pioneered by companies like Peleton and Fitbit.

Ireland is one of only six launch countries for Apple’s Fitness+ subscription service, which will go live before the end of the year.

I should also mention that the Series 6 has some engine improvements. Apple has slightly beefed up the processor under the hood here. To be honest, it’s not that easy to tell the outright speed difference in Apple Watch models. If I compare this to last year’s Series 5 or the Series 4 the year before that, there are only very small apparent differences. This is partly because of the efficiency and influence of the operating system, WatchOS. If you’re on the up-to-date version, things are often snappier no matter how old your watch. But it’s also typical of Apple, where an older device will often function to a very high level compared to the newest versions. Think of iPads, for example — we all know someone who still has a 2014 iPad Air or even a 2012 iPad 2. Other than battery life, they still work pretty well.

Apple has a general policy of letting all its watches update to the latest WatchOS, meaning that there isn’t yet an obsolescence fear. This is one reason that Apple still sells the Series 3 – originally launched three years ago – as a viable model.

In conclusion, other than the blood oxygen sensor and battery life, there’s one major reason to go with the Series 6 rather than any other Apple Watch model (other than last year’s Series 5, if you can find a decent discounted price on it) — the ‘always on’ display. This is of varying importance to different people, but it’s a big deal for me on an Apple Watch.

Read More

Online Editors