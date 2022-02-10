Let’s get busy! – Here are four of the best business laptops to suit all pockets and uses

Is it time to upgrade your business laptop? What are the best models around? Which ones make good budget options?

Here are four that rise to the top of the heap.

1. Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Carbon (Gen 9)

Price: €2,533 (16GB, i5, 256GB)

Nothing quite says ‘business laptop’ like Lenovo’s Thinkpad X1 Carbon. As a user-friendly work laptop, it’s pretty hard to beat. A big part of this is the Thinkpad’s keyboard and security, which are still fairly unparalleled. And yes, the X1 Carbon retains its ‘nubbin’ dot controller that can be used as an alternative to the trackpad for moving the cursor around. (There must be people who still find this useful.)

Otherwise, the X1 Carbon 9th Generation comes with the kind of power that will slice through almost any business task. Its 16:10 non-touchscreen, while advanced and high resolution, is not the greatest for brightness, however.

In other respects, is expensive for what you’re getting: €2,533 for a mere 256GB of storage and an i5 processor seems a little pricey. If it was me, I’d go for the €2,866 model that includes an i7 chip, 16GB of Ram and 1TB of storage.

2. Apple MacBook Air M1

Price: €1,359 (16GB, M1, 256GB)

A MacBook Air instead of a MacBook Pro? Can this be considered a business-friendly laptop? As a budget-friendly, long-battery-life option, absolutely. Most business applications haven’t yet caught up with the insanely-powerful chip that Apple has under the hood of both the MacBook Air and Pro models. This means that you can buy an Air with 16GB (or even 8GB) of Ram and it will shred almost anything you thrown at it in milliseconds. Then there’s the battery life – no other laptop comes even remotely close to the near-20 hours of battery life you now get from the M1 MacBooks.

The main disadvantage the Air has compared to the Pro for ordinary business users is ports: it doesn’t have anything like the number of spare ones. It also has a slightly smaller screen and a slightly lesser webcam. But it’s quite a bit lighter, making for a great work traveller’s machine.

3. Dell XPS 15

Price: €1,759 (16GB, i5, 512GB)

As an all-round high-end Windows laptop, Dell’s XPS machines are never far from top spot. One of their defining characteristics is maximum screen usage. So while the XPS 15 has a 15.6-inch display, the laptop is closer in overall size to most 14-inch models, due to the bezels being so thin as to almost not be there. This has the obvious advantage of much greater portability than your standard 15.6-inch laptop. The customisation, too, is great. While I think the €1,759 (16GB, i5, 512GB) model will suit most users, those who want a jaw-dropping display can spend an extra €700 and opt for an Oled 3.5k touchscreen variant rather than the regular 2k non-touchscreen version. (The basic one is brighter, though.) Similarly, if you’re going to monster through intensive applications, this is configurable up to a whopping 64GB of Ram (€450 more) and 2TB of storage (€400 more).

4. HP Envy X360 13

Price: €1,311 (16GB, i7, 512GB)

If you’re looking for a reasonably-priced, effective two-in-one work laptop, HP’s ageing Envy X360 is still a good shout for the value you’re getting. It’s hard to find this kind of muscle, for example, at this price.

The main reason that you might consider this, though, is its form factor, which lets the touchscreen swivel all the way around in case you want to use it as a large tablet for signing PDFs, or taking digital notes. While it’s fairly comfortable to type on, its aesthetic design isn’t quite as nice as some of its rivals.

Battery life is middle-of-the-road, too. And its webcam certainly doesn’t win any awards. But it’s one of the few business laptops that still includes a USB-A port, which will prove handy for those who still have peripherals or cables using this ‘old’ format.



