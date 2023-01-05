Karcher WD4 is a different beast for muscular jobs

When it comes to cleaning tech, this column is used to vacuum cleaners that are handheld, rechargeable and generally designed to get in and out of tight spaces neatly.

Karcher’s WD4 is a different beast altogether. It eschews the apartment-friendly aesthetic for something a little more muscular. It’s an affordable update on the older-fashioned, bag-using device that cuts through some of the harder tasks you might face.

There’s little mistaking its mission the second you get it out of the box. Its bright yellow casing lets everyone know that this is something that wouldn’t look out of place on a small factory floor.

It’s built to travel over multiple surfaces, too – its black rollers sit a few centimetres off the ground, which works fairly well for rough, uneven and outdoor areas.

This might be a scenario if you want to use its blower function, especially if you live in an area, like us, where most of the neighbouring houses’ deciduous plants or trees prefer the wind blowing their leaves into our porch and driveway.

Or it might just come in handy when you need to start trimming a hedge or bush that overhangs concrete. While it’s not as powerful as some dedicated leaf-blowers, it’s enough to get things into order.

The WD4 works both as a dry and a ‘wet’ vacuum

It’s also good enough to suck up small debris from those bushes or trees in its own right. The WD4 works both as a dry and a ‘wet’ vacuum, meaning it’s powerful enough for soggy leaves not to cling obstructively to the inside of the cleaning pipes.

The WD4 barely needs an instruction booklet as it’s intuitively easy to put together. It takes a medium-sized bag (that’s easily emptied, although you need to take care that you don’t tear it) and comes with a couple of alternative suction nozzles.

While it doesn’t quite have the suction of some more industrial machines, it was powerful enough to handle anything my domestic household could muster.

Given all of the above, it’s perhaps little surprise that the WD4 is a lot louder than your average cordless Dyson. And given its form factor, this isn’t really something you want to be lugging up and down several flights of stairs.

But if you’re looking for something very capable at a very decent price for some spring cleaning, the WD4 is really quite a decent option.



