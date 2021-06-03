JBL Headphones are noise-cancelling and comfortable even for a long time

When it comes to overhead noise-cancelling headphones, there are dozens of options now. It’s not really enough simply to have good audio quality and noise-cancelling ability. They have to be very comfortable, look reasonably nice and have some additional feature to try and set them apart.

JBL’s latest Tour One headphones tick the initial boxes fairly nicely. In the time I’ve been testing them, they sound really good, have excellent noise-cancelling qualities and are quite comfortable to wear, even over fairly long periods of time.

So what’s the X factor? It turns out to be integration of both Alexa and Google Voice Assistant. In other words, if you want to make a call to someone while they’re on you, you can use your assistant to do so, providing it’s set up on the connected phone.

There are some other extra specifications worth noting on the Tour One cans, although not all of them are to my taste.

It has a decent number of control buttons, ranging from volume to noise-cancellation levels to the on-off switch. The volume button, to me, is particularly welcome as it strips the touch-sensitive exterior of the headphones of an additional complicating factor.

That touch-sensitive capability is, in my view, now more of a hindrance than a help in overhead headphones. The problem with such a feature is that it triggers too many errors. Go to adjust the headphones’ position, for example, and there’s a good chance that you’ll pause or forward or restart whatever track is playing by mistake.

This isn’t a criticism specifically of JBL’s Tour One; Sony has long had this problem with its market-leading noise-cancelling headphones. (Apple decided against including the feature, possibly for the reason I’ve outlined above.) Anyway, the fact that there are actual volume buttons on the underside of the headphones means that it’s one less reason you have to touch the outside of the device.

Audiophiles will appreciate the inclusion of a (2.5mm) headphone jack on the Tour One; the box comes with a connecting cable, too. It supports hi-res audio.

Getting under the hood, it has some other things to recommend it.

As well as (excellent) noise-cancelling, there’s an ‘ambient aware’ feature, in case you need to hear things around you, such as when you’re walking on a street path.

It also pairs very quickly to devices. Call quality is generally good (which isn’t a given with overhead headphones), supported by four microphones.

Battery life is generally very good on these headphones, at well over 15 hours between charges, with everything turned on.