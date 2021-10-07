Its upgrades may be modest, but the iPad keeps on giving

For the last four or five years, Apple’s basic iPad has been the best value tablet you can buy. It essentially does everything that tablets two or three times as expensive do, just not as instantly or with as much capacity. It has proven to be a robust, reliable mini-computer with a lifespan beyond most laptops.

Apple clearly thinks that the package has life left in it. Because with the exception of a (much) better video-call camera, more storage and a slightly faster engine, this is almost identical to last year’s model.

Things like the 10.2-inch screen, weight, shape, frame design and charging port haven’t changed at all. And the most important accessories — the Smart Keyboard case and Apple Pencil 1 — are also exactly the same.

It’s a bit more powerful, thanks to the A13 chip under the hood (the same one as you’d find in an iPhone 11 Pro).

But otherwise, you couldn’t physically tell this apart from last year’s iPad if they were side by side. And unless you’re on a FaceTime or Zoom call (where there’s a big difference), you’d scarcely pick one from the other when using them, either.

It’s also a little more expensive (€10) than last year’s iPad. But for twice the storage, a faster engine and a far better videocall camera, it feels like it’s worth it.

Here are some of the most common questions that a potential buyer is likely to have.

(i) Is it worth upgrading from last year’s iPad? No, unless you really need a much better videocall camera.

(ii) If there isn’t much difference, is it better to look for last year’s model at a discount? Right now, there’s only €10 in the difference, which isn’t good value — I’d only consider last year’s model if it was at least €70 cheaper.

(iii) Should I get this or the new iPad mini? This is better for anyone who needs to use a keyboard as there is none (from Apple) for the mini. The iPad mini is more powerful and a more modern design.

(iv) How does this compare to Android tablets around the same price, like Samsung’s S6 Lite? It’s better in performance, but doesn’t have as much storage.

1. The new camera

Arguably the biggest upgrade on the iPad is the front-facing 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, which is a big boost from the last model’s puny 1.2-megapixel toy lens. That means proper-looking Zoom and FaceTime calls without fuzzy, blurry, orangish hues. I know that there are some who don’t necessarily like really good cameras for their Zoom or FaceTime calls, but this is one of the most valuable feature additions Apple could have made. The only quibble I had with this is that the camera is still on the side if you’re using a keyboard; you have to place it vertically to have the camera in a more flattering, natural position (on the top bezel).

2. The engine and charging

The new iPad uses Apple’s A13 Bionic chip and has a modest 3GB of Ram. That’s a decent bump on last year’s model and is good enough to comfortably do almost any everyday task, including ordinary work stuff. (I prepared this entire review, including photo-editing and multi-tasking browser fact-checks using this iPad and a Smart Keyboard.)

Tests I ran online suggest that the new iPad’s engine matches an iPhone 11 Pro Max or the previous 11-inch iPad Pro for some tasks, while lagging both those devices for more complex operations.

This is now also the only iPad in the range that still uses Apple’s proprietary ‘Lightning’ cable. However, it’s faster to charge because Apple includes a USB-C cable in the box.

3. Any downsides?

If I was looking for something to moan about, I might mention two things. First, the unreconstructed frame, with its big fat bezels, is starting to look seriously dated. Apple makes the valid point that bezels are useful on a tablet as an area of the screen that you can hold without interfering with what’s happening on the display. But these margins are way larger than any of Apple’s newer tablets, from the mini right through the Air and Pro models. The other mild crib would be that Apple’s Lightning Pencil 1 is a little awkward to charge compared to the superb, neat mechanism that the Apple Pencil 2 has, with it clip-on magnetic system.

4. Crucial accessories

A Smart Keyboard (€179) or any third party keyboard (from the likes of Logitech or Zagg) is a good investment. I used Apple’s Smart Keyboard with this test model and it’s generally very good. It doesn’t let you take advantage of the iPad’s cursor control, though, and the keys aren’t backlit. Furthermore, if you’re doing video calls, the upward-facing angle that the Smart Keyboard places the iPad at can be unflattering.

Despite its awkward charging system, Apple’s Pencil 1 (€99) is still a useful accessory for a lot of things on the iPad.

5. Other things

This iPad’s battery life is fine and should last you the guts of a day in normal use. There’s also a cellular (4G) version you can buy for €140 more. In terms of colours, you’ll have to reserve that for any cover or folio case you buy -- it’s only available in silver or space grey.

6. Should you get one?

Despite its ageing aesthetic, this is still the best-value iPad -- actually, the best value tablet -- you can buy. I can literally work on this in almost the same way as I can most laptops, while it’s still light and slim enough to be a casual couch or bed accessory. Sure, if you have the money, the iPad Air (an extra €279) looks amazing, is a bit more powerful connects to better keyboards. But this has a better front-facing camera and is something of a bargain.