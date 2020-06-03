| 7.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Huawei Freebuds 3i: These budget buds will be hard to beat

€99 from retailers

Like virtually every other wireless earphones set, you get a pillbox that houses and recharges the individual buds Expand

Close

Like virtually every other wireless earphones set, you get a pillbox that houses and recharges the individual buds

Like virtually every other wireless earphones set, you get a pillbox that houses and recharges the individual buds

Like virtually every other wireless earphones set, you get a pillbox that houses and recharges the individual buds

Adrian Weckler Twitter Email

Huawei may be in the wars around Google services for its smartphones, but it's continuing to release some pretty amazing hardware accessories.

I use the word 'amazing' mainly because of the price of its new Freebuds 3i, the company's new budget noise-cancelling in-ear headphones. €99 can't really be matched, let alone beaten, for what you're getting here: a pair of decent in-ear buds that produces good audio quality and adds very reasonable noise cancellation into the mix.

For comparison and context, Apple's AirPods Pro - which also have noise cancelling tech - cost a whopping €279. Even the normal AirPods cost €179. I'm a daily AirPods user and the sound you're getting with the Freebuds 3i is close. The only drawback is that the maximum volume is a little lower than other in-ear buds I've tried, although hearing experts would probably say that's no bad thing.