Huawei Freebuds 3i: These budget buds will be hard to beat

Huawei may be in the wars around Google services for its smartphones, but it's continuing to release some pretty amazing hardware accessories.

I use the word 'amazing' mainly because of the price of its new Freebuds 3i, the company's new budget noise-cancelling in-ear headphones. €99 can't really be matched, let alone beaten, for what you're getting here: a pair of decent in-ear buds that produces good audio quality and adds very reasonable noise cancellation into the mix.

For comparison and context, Apple's AirPods Pro - which also have noise cancelling tech - cost a whopping €279. Even the normal AirPods cost €179. I'm a daily AirPods user and the sound you're getting with the Freebuds 3i is close. The only drawback is that the maximum volume is a little lower than other in-ear buds I've tried, although hearing experts would probably say that's no bad thing.

Like virtually every other wireless earphones set, you get a pillbox that houses and recharges the individual buds. They connect easily to any phone or laptop - I tested them out on an iPhone, a Huawei and a Samsung - by long-pressing the power button to put them in Bluetooth pairing mode. The built-in microphones also make them decent for Zoom, Skype or other video calls. Expand Close I'm a daily AirPods user and the sound you're getting with the Freebuds 3i is close / Facebook

One additional note: my first test set didn't work. My second test set did. Faulty products happen with every brand, especially with early production models, but I'd be remiss as a reviewer if I didn't mention this.