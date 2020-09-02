| 21°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Hands on review: Samsung’s €2,000 folding phone, the new Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Fold 2. Photo: Adrian Weckler Expand

Close

Galaxy Z Fold 2. Photo: Adrian Weckler

Galaxy Z Fold 2. Photo: Adrian Weckler

Galaxy Z Fold 2. Photo: Adrian Weckler

Adrian Weckler Twitter Email

When I started reviewing phones 20 years ago, an ‘ultra premium’ model was one that had gold or jewels on it.

Today, it’s a device that does something no other model can do.

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold 2 can reasonably lay claim to such a title. It’s not the only folding phone on the market. But because Huawei’s (impressive) Mate Xs can’t run Google Play Store, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is the only one that most early adopters will consider paying €2,000 for — an ultra-premium price.