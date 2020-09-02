Hands on review: Samsung’s €2,000 folding phone, the new Galaxy Z Fold 2

When I started reviewing phones 20 years ago, an ‘ultra premium’ model was one that had gold or jewels on it.

Today, it’s a device that does something no other model can do.

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold 2 can reasonably lay claim to such a title. It’s not the only folding phone on the market. But because Huawei’s (impressive) Mate Xs can’t run Google Play Store, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is the only one that most early adopters will consider paying €2,000 for — an ultra-premium price.

This morning, I got the phone. These are my first impressions of it.

Galaxy Z Fold 2. Photo: Adrian Weckler

Galaxy Z Fold 2. Photo: Adrian Weckler

The fold-out screen is compelling but a little soft

There’s no way you can be anything but dazzled by a phone that folds out into a 7.6-inch high-end display. Within the first 30 minutes of using it, YouTube and Netflix were showing off the Galaxy Z Fold 2’s strengths. On the other hand, it is a slightly different tactile feeling to a normal screen.

Because Samsung has to make the screen bend, it feels slightly softer, even mushier, under your finger than glass (which doesn’t bend). For example, if you run your nail along the surface, it catches slightly, compared to sliding along the 6.2-inch screen on the front of the device (or any regular smartphone display). Some people refer to this type of surface construction as ‘glasstic’, but Samsung has done a very good job in keeping it as glasslike to touch as it possibly can.

The 'crease' is visible but fine

One of the most common questions people have is whether or not the crease — where the screen actually folds over — is very noticeable. So far, I have found that it is visible only when there’s a bright source of light around you and you’re not looking at anything vivid on the screen (like a video). In dimmer light, or when you’re watching a movie, you really can’t see the crease at all.

Galaxy Z Fold 2. Photo: Adrian Weckler

Galaxy Z Fold 2. Photo: Adrian Weckler

The hinge is sturdy

One of the most important bits of a folding phone is the hinge. The Galaxy Z Fold 2’s hinge feels very solid. One ergonomic advantage is that you can stand the phone up — either vertically or horizontally — to watch things or take video calls. That is in large part because of the hinge.

It’s nice and narrow in the hand

This is a slightly ‘fatter’ phone than a normal model, because of the main screen folding over on itself. To compensate, Samsung has made the third, 6.2-inch front-facing screen very narrow. This works well for one-handed control as you can get to the other side of it with a thumb easier than a more proportionately shaped handset.

The cameras are good, but a step down from Samsung’s Note and S20 lines

The Galaxy Z Fold has five cameras — a triple rear array and two separate selfie lenses (depending on whether you have the screen unfolded or not). The rear cameras (0.5x, 1x and 3x, each one with 12 megapixels) seem to be good quality so far. But they’re not quite at the level of Samsung’s other flagship phones.

For example, the maximum digital zoom is (sensibly) 10x instead of 50x or (ludicrously) 100x. And the top video quality is ‘full HD’, or 1080p at 30 frames per second. So there’s no 4K or 60fps, let alone the 8K video recording you get on the Note 20 Ultra.

The rest of the specifications are top notch

Want massive power and speed? This phone has it. Everything is really snappy and fast, thanks to its Snapdragon 865+ chip and enormous 12GB of Ram under the hood. It also comes with 256GB of storage.

I’m not hopeful for the battery

This has a 4,500mAh battery, which is a little bigger than most flagship phones have. But no other phone has a screen this big, let alone one that also operates at a stunning 120hz refresh rate. Samsung is very, very good at optimising its battery performance. But with a display like this, I can’t see how this will match some of the other long life battery devices.

What I miss

So far, I actually miss Samsung’s ‘S Pen’ stylus. With a screen as big and nice as this one, it would have seemed like a no-brainer to load an S Pen in there with it. But something had to give in terms of space and that might have been one of those things.

Where to get the Galaxy Z Fold 2

It’s currently available on pre-order from Samsung or a handful of retailers. It costs €2,065.