| 12.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Flagship ahoy: the ultimate guide to today's top-end smartphones

 

Sony Xperia 1 ii smartphone Expand
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Expand
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Expand
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Expand

Close

Sony Xperia 1 ii smartphone

Sony Xperia 1 ii smartphone

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

/

Sony Xperia 1 ii smartphone

Adrian Weckler technology editor

IF you need a new smartphone to look after your life, there has never been more choice. Adrian Weckler looks at some of the very top flagship devices and assesses their advantages and drawbacks.

1. Sony Xperia 1 ii

Price: €1,199

Will people spend €1,200 on a Sony smartphone? The marque has had a few misses in recent years. But that doesn't mean that the Xperia 1 ii is not worth considering as an interesting alternative to the usual Galaxies and iPhone Pros. Sony has done some innovative things here, even if some of the mainstay features feel a little underwhelming.

Related Content

Doogee X95 smartphone

Reviews Premium

Thrifty tech: the smartphones under €100

Looking for an ultra-budget smartphone? Maybe you need an emergency spare for the car. Or perhaps you could use a handset for when you next travel that won't cause a €1,000 hole in your pocket if mislaid. Maybe you're simply looking for something affordable to hand to a teen or an elderly family member for a specific purpose, such as staying in touch over WhatsApp. Here, Adrian Weckler picks five models that cost under €100, with two standout recommendations.