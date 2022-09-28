| 8.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Fitbit Sense 2 is a ‘pretty’ watch for those on a health kick

The Fitbit Sense 2 is a great all-round health and fitness device Expand

Close

The Fitbit Sense 2 is a great all-round health and fitness device

The Fitbit Sense 2 is a great all-round health and fitness device

The Fitbit Sense 2 is a great all-round health and fitness device

Adrian Weckler Twitter Email

Price: €299

Fitbit Sense 2

Pros: lots of fitness features, easy to use, decent battery life

Most Watched

Privacy