Fitbit Sense 2 is a ‘pretty’ watch for those on a health kick

Price: €299

Pros: lots of fitness features, easy to use, decent battery life

Cons: some features behind ‘Premium’ subscription

Fitbit has been moving up the smartwatch chain in recent years. While it used to be known for well-priced bands that tracked your steps, it now has a range of smartwatches that do everything from monitoring your sleep to measuring your stress levels.

Its new Sense 2 is probably the best example of this. Priced at the same €299 level as Apple’s latest Watch SE, it’s a great all-round health and fitness device, even if not quite as comprehensive a smartwatch as offerings from Apple and Samsung.

Physically, its 40mm screen dimensions are, on paper, a smidgeon below the smaller Apple Watch.

In any case, it sits more gracefully on slender wrists than many current mainstream touchscreen smartwatches.

That smaller size is probably no accident. There’s little doubt that Fitbit has designed this with more of a fundamentally feminine aesthetic in mind than rival brands.

It’s not just that it fits better on slimmer wrists; my test model was a light gold colour a nd a light grey sport (rubber) band. It could aptly be described as ‘pretty’ or ‘cute’. It is quite some distance from the macho blokeishness of the big sporty Garmin Fenix watches, or the computer-on-a-wrist look of Apple’s Watch Ultra.

Fitbit has designed this with more of a fundamentally feminine aesthetic in mind

The main physical difference between this updated Sense 2 watch and original Sense is that Fitbit has changed the ‘capacitive’ button with a physical one. That’s a welcome switch as there was a little too much double-pressing needed with the previous model.

It’s quite comfortable to wear over long periods, which is just as well as this is designed to give you a breakdown of how you sleep as much as any sports and fitness features.

In fact, it probably beats all rivals when it comes to sleep analysis. My favourite feature is its snore detection facility, using its microphone to tell you a bit more about how loud you’ve been.

Alas, this is a premium feature which, although free for six months, eventually requires a €9 monthly subscription.

The Sense 2 does general fitness controls pretty well and includes all of the sports and activities you would expect, from running, hiking and swimming to workouts, toga and strength-training. These are very easy to access and control, through a quick leftward swipe on the screen.

But it is probably in the additional sensor-led activity where Fitbit adds the most value over some rivals.

One of its flagship features remains a stress measurement system that’s based on its skin temperature sensor. Fitbit has upgraded this particular ‘continuous electrodermal activity’ (cEDA) sensor and it gives you tips on how to get your stress levels down if they come back too high.

One of its flagship features remains a stress measurement system that’s based on its skin temperature sensor

In general, Fitbit’s app – where you parse and dissect a lot of this health and fitness data – is pretty good. Things like sleep charts are class-leading, while other health data is also easy to track and collate.

This is where a lot of Fitbit’s investment is going, particularly in the ‘Premium’ section which ultimately costs a €9-per-month subscription for advanced health data and access to other resources, like workout tutorials.

Like the previous version of the Sense, there are some handy features for those used to smart speakers at home. It comes with Alexa built in – although you have to connect it to your account .

Because it has a speaker, it will vocalise answers to you, unlike some Alexa-connected gadgets that can only listen to you.

You can also choose from a number of different clock faces through the app, which supports third party clock faces.

You can also choose whether or not to have an always-on display (which is dim), although this does affect battery life a bit.

In general, I was getting five to six days per charge. While this isn’t at the levels of non-touchscreen, monotone specialist running watches, it’s very respectable for a colour-screen device. A standard Apple watch, for example, gets no more than a day and a half per charge — even the €1,000 Apple Watch Ultra only gets three to four days.

You can use the Sense 2 to pay for things using its own Fitbit Pay, although support among the main Irish banks is patchy. The only big Irish bank to support it is AIB, and only with Visa cards.

As usual, Bank Of Ireland doesn’t support it at all – it was last to Apple Pay, years after rivals . There’s no Ulster Bank or Permanent TSB support either.

An Post Money supports it with Mastercard. And you have the option of some of the usual online services such as Revolut, or bunq (Mastercard), as well as Curve (Mastercard) and Transferwise (Mastercard).

The Sense 2 is supposed to support Google Wallet soon, which should significantly widen the number of people here who can make use of it, but that wasn’t included at launch or on my test model.

Opening apps or moving between them can take a second or two

In terms of straps, there are plenty to choose from. These include the usual ‘sport’ rubber bands to ‘vegan leather’ and other options.

There are one or two downsides to the Sense 2. One is that the engine sometimes doesn't feel that fast. Opening apps or moving between them can take a second or two. This is nowhere close to being a dealbreaker, but I noticed it at times.

Another is that some of the really handy features are behind Fitbit’s Premium €9 subscription. To be fair, you do get six months free when you buy a Sense 2.

And I get why Fitbit is trying to create and support a decent backup software ecosystem. But as a consumer who mainly wants an affordable smartwatch to help them with fitness and health, I’m not sure an additional €9 per month is going to be too attractive.

Otherwise, this is a handy, to-the-point health smartwatch that makes great use of all the sensors it includes.

I’d like to make one final point in relation to the Sense 2’s look and feel, which, to me, is more apt to attract commentary than other gadget types. A watch is something that, for better or worse, is associated with your personality or the impression you’re trying to make.

I’ve always found that the aesthetic with Fitbits is less ‘smartwatch’ and more ‘health lite’. It’s a statement, reminding yourself (and others) that you’re committed to health and fitness. It’s not quite at a Garmin level, which could be defined as ‘I’m really into my fitness or sport in a way that partly defines me’.

But it’s far moreso than the ‘all-purpose smartwatch that also does a lot of fitness and health’ vibes from an Apple Watch or Samsung Galaxy Watch.

It’s probably no surprise that the buying motivation for a Fitbit – whether it’s a relatively advanced model like this Sense 2, or the more basic bands – is much more aligned with ‘get healthy’ than it would be for most smartwatches.



