| 13.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

First look review: Google’s new Nest Hub smart speaker is handy and affordable but lacks audio oomph

Adrian Weckler

Google&rsquo;s new Nest Hub. Photo: Adrian Weckler Expand

Close

Google&rsquo;s new Nest Hub. Photo: Adrian Weckler

Google’s new Nest Hub. Photo: Adrian Weckler

Google’s new Nest Hub. Photo: Adrian Weckler

Smart screens are probably the future of smart speakers. For the moment, though, they’re a mixed bag in terms of functionality.

Google’s new Nest Hub is handy as a fancy bedside alarm clock or a kitchen countertop radio that plays YouTube videos and reminds you of lists you’ve made, but it misses out on some things that could make it a compelling home gadget.

Its audio quality is relatively basic and, because it doesn’t have a camera, you can’t use it for things we really need to stay in touch right now, like video calls.

Related Content