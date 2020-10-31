Doogee’s budget S88 Pro is almost indestructible and has the longest battery life on the market

I’ve spent a week testing the biggest, heaviest, most durable, longest battery-life smartphone yet to cross my desk.

Doogee’s new S88 Pro is an absolute tank. And it lasts forever on a single charge. It’s also relatively reasonably priced, at just €300.

So who is this handset aimed at? And what are its compromises compared to others in the same price bracket?

One potential user is someone who needs unfeasibly long battery life. Because this has the biggest battery on the market — a stupendously massive 10,000mAh. To put this in context, an iPhone 12 Pro has a 3,000mAh battery while Samsung’s large Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a 4,500mAh battery. In other words, the S88 Pro’s battery is two to three times that of your standard flagship smartphone. Does this mean it’s two to three times longer in everyday use? Not quite, but almost. In the week I used it, I had to recharge it every second night, the first time I’ve ever been able to do this with a smartphone.

The other core use-case scenario is the person who needs a ‘rugged’ device. This has the specs and the materials to come through what would normally crush lesser phones. Officially, it comes with a MIL-STD-810G drop proof standard, which is about the toughest measurement you can get on a consumer device. That means that the glass is extra-fortified and the casing is all but impervious to damaging the electronic innards unless you really hurl it at the ground with violence.

So it can take repeated falls from two metres in height without any real damage. I’ll admit I didn’t really go for broke testing this feature, but this is what Doogee claims as its standard.

It certainly has the aesthetic and tactile effects of this. The S88 Pro is, by some way, the heaviest phone I’ve ever used at 373 grams. That’s almost twice the weight of Samsung’s 6.9-inch Note 20 Ultra (204 grams). It’s actually closer in weight to Apple’s recently-launched full sized iPad (8th Generation), which rings in at 490 grams.

While this makes it too bulky for most people, I think there may be a demographic that might actually take to its military-chic aesthetic. Think of it like putting on a pair of combat pants.

One pleasant surprise, given its low price and emphasis on extreme robustness is its engine power. This is no Porsche, but its MediaTek P70 chip, allied with 6GB of Ram, actually zips through tasks smoothly and quickly.

The 6.3-inch display, while obviously not a latest-generation Oled panel, is still nice and bright with punchy colours and a decent resolution of just over 400 pixels-per-inch.

It comes with Android 10 out of the box and there’s a slim fingerprint reader on the right-hand side of the phone instead of on the back or on the power button.

Speaking of buttons, the S88 Pro has a very interesting feature I never realised I’d like as much as I do. There are two spare ‘custom’ buttons on the left hand side of the phone that can be set to launch applications, such as email, phone, Google or the clock. Each button has two programmable options — a single short press and a long one. Once you get used to it, it’s actually really useful although it doesn’t work from ‘sleep’ mode.

Other perks include wireless charging, a dual-sim tray, USB-C (some budget phones still revert to MicroUSB to save a few pennies) and wireless charging.

There’s 128GB of internal storage — a totally reasonable amount — which can be added to with 256GB of memory card storage via a card slot.

The S88 Pro’s triple camera (0.5x, 1x and 2x) setup on the back of the phone are pretty much what you’d expect on a phone at this price level — fine but relatively basic. Video tops out at 1080p instead of 4K, although there is a night mode for stills.

The other big saving made on this phone is that there’s no 5G. To be fair, I don’t see this as a big sacrifice at this point of 5G’s rollout across Ireland — it will be at least a year (and probably two to three years) before we have widespread 5G signals available in most homes.

In conclusion, there will only be a small number of people who would consider a phone like this, despite its competitive price.

Aesthetically, it’s styled like something that might be of interest to a military reserve volunteer who’s into gaming.

Ultimately, I think it’s a good option for anyone who works in a physically demanding environment, such as a construction site.

