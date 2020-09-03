I’ve spent countless hours this year testing new gadgets. Many become recommendations. But what about the ones you should avoid?

Here are a few that may not be worth your money.

1. Sony Xperia 1 ii

Price: €1,300 sim-free

Sony’s flagship smartphone is arguably the most overpriced new handset on the market. It has a camera system that promises the earth but under-performs some cheaper rivals. The 5G-capable phone also has a 4K screen that isn't bright enough in daylight, which is slightly unforgivable. That same screen’s relatively slow 60hz 'refresh rate' is also ridiculous for a phone that costs this much, leading to slower scrolling. Its battery life is also only average. In all honesty, you could save yourself €400 and get a better phone, like the Samsung S20. If you want more of what I thought on the Xperia 1 ii (including some of its virtues), I reviewed it here:

2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

Price: €919 (without keyboard)

Samsung has priced this to be an alternative to the iPad Pro. After a few weeks using it, I can say that it can’t be justified as such. It has some very impressive individual features, like a top-resolution screen and its Dex windows-like option. But as a do-it-all tablet that you can lean on as a work tool during the pandemic? Sorry, no. I found it to be occasionally buggy and was constantly reminded that it doesn’t have the same amount of tablet-optimised apps as the iPad, from Sage to Slack. For a leisure tablet, this doesn’t matter much. For a ‘pro’ device that’s priced at over €1,000 with a keyboard, it’s a crucial consideration. If you want to read more of what I thought of the Galaxy Tab S7+, here’s my full review:

3. Sennheiser Momentum overhead wireless bluetooth noise cancelling

Price: €349

This one is aimed mainly at people with thin (or no) hair. I’ve a lot of time for Sennheiser’s audio prowess, but the overhead Momentum headphones have always suffered from one issue that only becomes apparent when you’ve been wearing them for a while -- they start to hurt the top of your head. This is because Sennheiser, to keep the attractive aesthetic of steel and leather, provides a thinner cushion underneath the top of the headset than other headphones. So while the earphones work great, they start to pinch after a while. I’ve never been able to wear a pair for more than 30 minutes without feeling it.

4. Microsoft Surface Go 2 (4GB Pentium)

Price: €569 with keyboard

Overall, the two-in-one Surface devices from Microsoft are really quite excellent -- in most cases, I recommend them with no hesitation. But one of them should be avoided: the entry-level version of the cute Surface Go 2. This may well be considered by, or for, students. But for €569, you get a machine that looks and feels nice but is woefully underpowered. At first you might think that it doesn’t matter too much, since you won’t be editing videos. But believe me, after a while it will get irritating: navigating between certain pages in browsers slows down, as does switching from program to program. Yes, the 8GB options of the Surface Go 2 are better and just about adequate. However, now you’re paying just shy of €750 (with the essential keyboard). That’s the price of a decent laptop with twice the power.

5. Sonos speakers

Price: varies

I can’t let this article pass without a general dishonorable mention for Sonos. The audio speaker company, which captured the imagination of so many people in the last decade, has broken hearts of late with its policy of ditching software support for older speakers. And if you did as they suggested, and linked up several speakers around the house, you may well soon have a set of bricked speakers. Sonos says that the reason for this is that the older gear can’t hack the recent software updates. Whatever. The net result is a lot of people who paid hundreds, or thousands, on speakers like the first-generation Play:5 who now watch their investment slide into oblivion. Are you willing to take the same risk twice?