Decent build quality and crafty stylus puts Samsung's new offering on a par with iPad 10.2 in race for affordable tablet

If you use an Android phone it’s a good choice

'What's a decent tablet that won't cost the earth but has a good screen, reasonable power and is fairly easy to use?"

It's a question I get a lot for Saturday's tech advice column. It also usually comes with a budget in mind - as far under €500 as possible.

At this level, Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is arguably the only one that really goes head to head with Apple's similarly-priced 10.2-inch iPad.

It looks good, has a very practical 10.4-inch display for things like movies and even comes with a free 'S Pen' stylus. While I'm not a big stylus user, it has its purposes. There are some work programs and workflows that benefit from precise tapping - a stylus just gets the job done quicker. For note taking, Samsung also makes it really easy to grab the S6 Lite and start writing or doodling immediately, a benefit I've used twice over the last week (once during a Zoom quiz with friends and another time to take a few rough notes while on a work call). The S Pen magnetically snaps to the side of the tablet, thanks to a flattened out part of the stylus, so you're less likely to misplace it somewhere. It also does not need to be charged. In terms of build quality, Samsung has put medium-grade specifications into this, commensurate with the price. Battery life is pretty good, thanks to a 7,040mAh reserve. It has 4GB of Ram and an Exynos 9611 processor, the likes of which you typically see in mid-range Samsung phones. My test model had 64GB of storage which is double that of the €399 iPad. The big question is whether you'll opt for one of these over that iPad 10.2. If you use a Samsung or Android phone, it's a good choice. If you depend on something like iMessage, it's a harder one. Whatever your choice, Samsung does a good job here. There's also an offer where early orders for this get a free €65 Samsung cover for the device.