Canon crushes rivals with new mirrorless Eos R5 specifications

It feels like the rest of the camera world can go home. For the remainder of 2020, they’ll all be fighting for second place.

Canon, long the laggard in high-end mirrorless cameras, looks to have swooshed by its rivals with confirmation of some jaw-dropping specifications for its upcoming Eos R5.

The giant camera manufacturer, which has watched brands like Sony and Panasonic take the lead in recent years, is back with what may be one camera to rule them all.

We already knew that the Eos R5 would have a 5-axis optical in body stabilisation system, allowing for lens stabilisation and camera Ibis to be combined.

But Canon now says that the Eos R5 will film in 8K Raw, with internal recording up to 30 frames per second and that non-cropped, internal 8K recording up to 30fps will be in 4:2:2 10-bit in Canon Log (H.265) or 4:2:2 10-bit HDR PQ (H.265).

Meanwhile, its 4K recording (non-cropped internal recording) will be up to 120fps in 4:2:2 10-bit in Canon Log (H.265) or 4:2:2 10-bit HDR PQ (H.265).

Canon’s famed dual pixel autofocus will be available in all video modes at all resolutions and frame rates, the company says.

In other words, Canon is saying that this is a credible second camera on almost any professional TV or movie set.

The camera will have dual card slots,comprising of one CF express and one SD UHS-II.

We don’t yet know what sensor the camera will have, but Canon is calling this a “professional” mirrorless model, so it’s likely to be around 50 megapixels or more.

The camera has a full flip-out screen,too, following its Eos R and RP models. And it has a focus joystick, something lacking in the cheaper models.

It’s worth bearing in mind here that Canon has already built up an impressive range of professional-grade RF mirrorless lenses especially for this new mount — way more than Nikon, which now looks to be in real trouble as far as keeping up goes.

You can also use an adaptor for most EF and EF-S lenses, although not all of the third party lenses work that well, as I have found out trying to get (expensive) Tamron lenses to work with the R and RP models.

Of course, there may yet be some devastating last-minute crippling effect that Canon puts in: it has done so on other models in the past. But it’s hard to see one, looking at this spec sheet.

We still don’t have a price, yet. The 5D Mark IV, which is the DSLR version of this camera, retails at around €3,000, but was around €4,000 when it launched. I’d think that this will be perched somewhere between €4,000 and €4,500. In other words, it will be a few hundred more than Sony’s A7R MarkIV, its closest digital competitor.

Whether you want the best stills camera or the best video-featured camera, this is likely going to be it for 2020 and maybe beyond.

