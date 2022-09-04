Review: Sennheiser ups its headphones game with Momentum 4 Wireless

TLDR: Sennheiser has nailed it with these headphones.

Price: €349

Pros: longest battery life in its class, great audio quality, multipoint device switching

Cons: ANC modes can be frustrating

The premium noise-cancelling headphones segment has three or four big players: Sony, Bose, Beats and, recently, Apple. Against those offerings, Sennheiser’s latest Momentum 4 Wireless headphones are generally very attractive — they cost less than Sony (XM5, see recent review in Independent.ie), far less than Apple (AirPods Max, see review on Independent.ie), have longer battery life than Bose (QuietComfort 45) and are more advanced than Beats (Studio 3 Wireless).

I’ve been using them them for over two weeks for work and play, and have had tghe chance to compare them to some of the best rivals headphones. Here’s what’s ‘really good’, ‘fairly good’ and ‘bad’ about them.

1. The really good

(i) Battery life: this is sensational. Sennheiser claims that it has up to 60 hours using the active noise cancelling technology. I haven’t measured it exactly as that, because I haven’t yet actually had to recharge them in two weeks’ usage. That includes chunks of the day on Zoom calls, music and some general buffer-zone wearing just to create a bit more quiet for my head as I go about my business.

(ii) Comfort: for headphones like these, comfort and fit are absolutely crucial — as important to me as audio quality, given how much time I sometimes wear them for. The Momentum 4 headphones are excellent here, with an extra-wide headband that effectively spreads the weight more evenly, creating less pressure on top of your head. That headpband also has a small ‘fontanelle’ cutout inside the top of the headband which contributes to this extra-comfortable effect. Sennheiser has also found a really nice, balance between ANC-friendly pressure from the cups around your ear (which blocks out more noise) and something that doesn’t cause any discomfort.

(iii) Multipoint connections: even if it’s something I’d expect to see in a premium set of wireless headphones, Sennheiser’s multipoint is the quickest and most painless implementation of multipoint device-switching I’ve yet seen out of the box. You can switch automatically from a phone to a tablet or a laptop (or another phone) without any messing around with manual connections in Bluetooth settings. It’s mainly useful when you’re using the headphones with a laptop and a call comes into your phone, where the Momentum 4 will automatically switch to your handset. It works between any two devices it’s connected to at a time.

(iv) The audio quality: this is among the very best you can get in wireless noise-cancelling headphones, on par with Sony’s excellent (and more expensive) WH-1000XM5. This includes aptX Adaptive, which lets you listen to ‘high definition’ music from services such as Tidal; try going from Chemical Brothers ‘Under The Influence’ to Beck’s ‘Turn Away’ to Hans Zimmer’s ‘Time’ and you’ll see what I mean. This is a proper, soul-stirring tool. (Coincidentally, the 42mm drivers are built in Ireland.)

2. The fairly good

(i) The price: these are €50 cheaper than their predecessors, an unusual and welcome development in such an inflationary era. It means that they’re very competitively priced against almost all their direct rivals.

(ii) Active noise-cancellation: this is on par with what you’d expect from a premium-priced set of headphones, with one small niggle (see below).

(iii) Better-than-usual touch controls: touch controls on the external panels of wireless headphones can by annoying and erratic. The controls on the Momentum 4 are a bit better and include a handy ‘pinch-to-zoom’ feature for controlling the balance between maximum noise-cancellation and ambient, or transparent modes.

(iv) Call quality: wireless headphones are, in my experience, at the bottom of the pile when it comes to wireless call quality. But these do a better-than-average job.

3. The bad

(i) ANC mode-switching can be annoying: the default setting on these headphones sometimes switches between ANC and ‘transparent’ (letting other sounds in) when the wind blows. It’s supposed to help for phone calls, but it’s quite annoying when you’re just trying to concentrate outside and you keep hearing bursts of traffic noises interjecting in the wind. You can turn it off in the app, but it takes a bit of discovery to figure out why it’s happening in the first place. And even when you’ve chosen the correct setting, it still slightly varies the noise-cancellation levels depend on what it thinks is right and not what you’d prefer. I hope Sennheiser adjusts this in a future firmware update.

(ii) They don’t fold: while most premium headphones are now reverting to non-foldable formats, it’s still something of a pity to see. It means that you need more space in your bag to transport them.

(iii) A little bland-looking: while these headphones are exceptionally comfortable, the design is otherwise a bit non-descript. While that may be something of a relief to people who are not trying to make a fashion statement with their headphones, it also makes them a little dull to look at.

4. Verdict

These are great. Sony’s WH-1000XM5 are very slightly better for noise-cancelling but these are slightly more comfortable, have better multipoint connectivity and match the best for audio quality.